Magic 8 Ball Gary Varvel | May 29, 2020 | Cartoons
Whichever leads to the most virtue signaling for the socialists, the most shaming of regular people, the greatest excuse for exerting excessive control over our daily lives, the best excuse to blame Trump for everything from the national debt to gingivitis, the most “emergency” money diverted to their pet projects, and the ability to generate maximum fear that the C19 boogeyman will eat you in your sleep.