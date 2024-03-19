Legacy Media 2024 GOPUSA Staff | Mar 19, 2024 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 9 votes. Please wait... Share:
Poor choice of words. Hopefully, if he loses, his crowd will keep it in DC.
If he loses, the country will become a Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship, without any “Hopefully”.
Typical Con, Deception and Lie of the treasonous Democrat Party’s news/political propaganda media.
He said it would be a blood bath in the automotive industry because of China flooding the market with China built cars. Trump said he would put a 100% import tariff on China built cars if elected.
Does it surprise anybody that the vile treacherous DemonRats would lie, twist words, and ramp up the panic in the “useful idiots”? It’s their MO.