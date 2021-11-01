Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL’s draft process to a slave auction in his new Netflix special — with black “athletes” in shackles and their white “owners” whipping them.
The former NFL player uses the analogy in his drama series “Colin in Black & White” to depict the league’s draft process and training camp.
“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” says Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.
“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”
– Read more at the NY Post
———————————
———————————
Colin Kaepernick has compared the NFL Draft and training camp to slavery in his new Netflix special, with one scene showing players being paraded in front of coaches and scouts before they’re seen in shackles on an auction block.
The Netflix special, Colin in Black & White, goes into the former NFL star’s childhood from high school to the events that led him onto to become an advocate for social justice.
Kaepernick – who earned an average annual salary of $19 million – became a controversial figure in the NFL in 2016, when he started kneeling during the playing of the US national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
“Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL’s draft process to a slave auction in his new Netflix special — with black “athletes” in shackles and their white “owners” whipping them.”
The disgraceful racist Colin Kaepernick is a disgrace to the Black race.
This race baiter is as bad as Al Sharpton and should be ignored.
Better yet sent back to Zimbabwe Africa.
Completely agree. These guys are nothing but a bunch of con men. Of course, the NFL has gone full woke and is actually encouraging this sort of behavior so I have ZERO sympathy for them. They deserve each other!
And the fact, folks STILL HAVE NOT dumped Pervflix, like the bad habit they are, is shocking to me.
To he11 with colon krapernack he needs to be flushed down the proverbial toilet, he is a hateful mean spirited racist creature from the underworld. If that is how the guy thinks then he/it does not deserve to p,ay with the big boys. If people think the remark offensive then so be it. Butlook at how colon krapernack has been acting, he nothing more than a spoiled brat, a hate filled one at that.
Well, if he ‘likens it’ to slavery, then WHY DO SO MANY BLACKS push themselves to BE ATHLETES?!?!?!? Are they not in essence, putting THEMSELVES into slavery?
“The former NFL player uses the analogy in his drama series “Colin in Black & White” to depict the league’s draft process and training camp.”
“In his drama series”—exactly—drama and nothing but drama.
Kaepernick—you oughta be shackled and duct taped and sent off to a deserted island somewhere and never heard from again. You’re just a big-mouth Media star who likes to hear himself talk—but nobody else wants to hear it.
Actually, since the NFL is guilty of black Slavery then the NFL should be banned from hiring or enslaving Black Athletes for the next 246 years to match the 1619-1865 time they were enslaved on the plantation. Only white athletes should be so enslaved in the future for the next 246 years, and die even richer men thanks to Kaepernick. I sincerely doubt that white athletes are treated any less or worse for wear, tear, or humiliating physical inspections, but if Black athletes want to follow him to a socially destroyed equity in poverty then by all means let those dogs out to run. If he was really socailly consious he would give his $19 million back because they fans never got what they paid for in entertainment or workable social solutions. He needs to take the shackles off his legs and put them on his mouth.
I agree. STOP hiring black athletes!
As long as the NFL system of drafting players and paying them exhorbitant amounts of money worked in his favor he had no complaints, the moment he alienated the public, those people who watch games, patronize sponsors, and buy tickets the league had to take notice, he became ticket office poison along with other who followed his lead. Then he complained how mistreated he was because no one wanted to field him even though it was the result his own actions. No slaves had obscene paychecks, had premier health care ordinary people don’t, had perks and privileges, some questionable, without penalty. Face it, he’s a hasbeen who never was!
I think it was before he alienated the public. It was when the fans realized the swirling wind in the stadium was from him sucking so bad.
So true. BUT that’s like a LOT of leftists. PROFIT from what ever, but as soon as they STOP, they claim “ITS RACIST!”
If someone doesn’t like the NFL i’m pretty sure they can walk away. Yes walk away from the tens of millions of dollars. Maybe Kapernick will pay you tens of millions to maintain his shoe collection. This guy makes an armadillo look smart. By his logic every working person is now a SLAVE. You may feel that way on some days but you are free to quit any time.
Kaepreoniaec didn’t even have to expend the energy to walk away. How many slaves were simply “let go” like he was?
With all the Anti-americanism/ Wokism/Leftism that the NFL has been pushing, for the past 3 years, IF FOLKS HAVE NOT WALKED AWAY FROM IT BY NOW, i doubt they ever will.
This is truly a worthless individual. Maybe he will pay one of the millionaire Slaves to maintain his shoe collection instead of play football.
Oh, yes! Their white owners whipping them with $1,000.00 dollar bills!!
And paying them exhorborant fees, to run around and play with a pig skin..
Didn’t know that Kaepernick was writing for the Babylon Bee.
Fanning the Flames Of Hate one LIE at a time.
so much hate and lies…such little time.
Hey DOOFUS (yeah, YOU Kaepernick)…
If you don’t want to be paid MILLIONS to PLAY A GAME, NO ONE is forcing you to do it!
You are NOT in chains, FORCED to pick cotton, or fetch you’re (team) owner’s iced tea…
If it bothers you SO MUCH: Grow a pair, and QUIT! Go get a REAL job (like the rest of us)!
I doubt he even knows what a real job is..
This folks, is the rotten core of the progressive race baiting movement. If this moron were to land on Planet Logic and start his race grift he would not get one second of attention. Only in the sad state of the United States of America which citizens have been brainwashed for 50 years with collectivist ideology could such inane blather be taken seriously. It’s really embarrassing for those of us who realize at one time civil rights protests were appropriate to engender changes in our society in the name of equality and adherence to the documents of the founding patriots. That such protests have morphed into this monster should make all Americans blush.
To the leftists. EVERYTHING IS RACIST!! Rheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Kaepernick whines that NFL teams want players to be able to perform. This means that the teams are not concerned with appearance, which in his case is that of a used Q-Tip.