Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL’s draft process to a slave auction in his new Netflix special — with black “athletes” in shackles and their white “owners” whipping them.

The former NFL player uses the analogy in his drama series “Colin in Black & White” to depict the league’s draft process and training camp.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” says Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

– Read more at the NY Post

———————————

———————————

Colin Kaepernick has compared the NFL Draft and training camp to slavery in his new Netflix special, with one scene showing players being paraded in front of coaches and scouts before they’re seen in shackles on an auction block.

The Netflix special, Colin in Black & White, goes into the former NFL star’s childhood from high school to the events that led him onto to become an advocate for social justice.

Kaepernick – who earned an average annual salary of $19 million – became a controversial figure in the NFL in 2016, when he started kneeling during the playing of the US national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

– Read more at the Daily Mail