“I (Enlistee Name) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to the regulations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
By these words, American Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen have for many years pledged themselves, mind and body, in selfless service to our Nation. This is a commitment that has cost enormous sacrifice, including on too many heroic occasions, their very lives. It was by such an oath, in slightly varied forms over the centuries, that Americans froze and died at Valley Forge, marched into the brutality of the cannons at Gettysburg, charged the beaches of Normandy amid German machine gun fire, braved the horrors of Southeast Asia, and gave their all in the blazing heat of Middle-Eastern deserts to confront and overcome America’s islamist enemies.
What must be clearly understood about this oath is that the ultimate pledge is not to any person or cabal, but to the Constitution of the United States of America. It is not a vow of blind allegiance, negating any other law or premise of right and wrong, mindlessly doing the bidding of whoever claims to be in power. First and foremost, American military personnel are swearing to never willingly engage in any activity that would do harm to the Country they serve. Yet on an ever increasing basis, that is what is being demanded of those who take the oath, at the hands of the Biden cabal and its minions among the self-serving “political” class of military leaders in the Pentagon.
The question of whether or not the Biden cabal actually represents a legitimate presidential administration, as mentioned in the oath, is of course a worthy one, especially given ol’ Joe’s latest not-so-veiled threat to deploy F-15 fighter aircraft against American civilians. Still, it is a topic for another day. However, the effort to purge military ranks of all but those who ascribe to leftist ideology, and profess total fealty to it, begs the question of just what will be the actual role and purpose of the US Military, going forward. The latest news of top US Generals embracing the venom and lunacy of “Critical Race Theory” should sound alarms across America.
Who knows where the insanity originated that is now coursing through the highest echelons of the US Military? But it is clear that its only result will be to render the American military forces far less effective, to the point of being wholly incapacitated, if they ever have to fight a major foreign enemy, like China perhaps. Meanwhile, if the rank and file of the military follow this course, they will become much more dangerous… to the American people!
Recent comments from General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, demonstrate his willingness to support the venom of leftist ideology, and particularly its anti-white bigotry, under the same guise of “Critical Race Theory.” Among the troops, this would be a disaster, destroying camaraderie and creating dangerous factions. On a local scale, this twisted ideology has decent and honorable citizens of every ethnicity loudly and angrily protesting school boards who attempt to corrupt innocent children with leftist social indoctrination.
Here’s a little insight for General Milley, and any of the other Joint Chiefs who align with him. “Critical Race Theory” is the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing. It is not about promoting equality among all the differing ethnicities who comprise “We the People.” It is about presuming total guilt among one race, white Americans, and invoking that as justification for every form of unfettered bigotry and racial discord from leftist blacks and other minorities who are willing to take the bait. Its impact will undoubtedly be to aggravate tensions and resentment among all races. Such upheavals within military ranks are untenable and will only undermine morale, gravely diminishing military capabilities.
Facing criticism over his willingness to allow this latest leftist poison to insidiously invade and pervert the purpose and operation of the United States Military, General Milley embarrassingly responded “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States Military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers, of being quote ‘woke’.” So now, General Milley, ostensibly the most powerful warrior of the most powerful military force in the world, has sunk to the whiny leftist tactic of claiming to be “offended.” Is he revealing his “inner snowflake” for all to see? Moreover, Milley clearly has no problem accusing all those military ranks of being inherently racist (at least the white ones), and needing the poison of “Critical Race Theory” to get their minds right.
If Milley cannot grasp why such precepts are the catalyst of discord and mayhem, not only in the military but all across America, then he is clueless of the most basic tenets of what will build or destroy a nation, and as such proves himself to be incompetent in the fundamentals of enemy strategies. Or worse, perhaps he does fully understand those concepts, and has actually chosen to join forces with the enemies of America, both foreign and domestic.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Every damned one of them should be let go and stripped of rank. Our entire government is so poisoned with this kind of idiocy. Trump wasn’t fooling around about needing to drain the swamp—it runs deep and wide and we will face dire consequences if this isn’t remedied—quickly.
NOT just stripped of rank, but ALL PAY, Benfits and PENSION!
THEN promptly kicked out with a BAD CONDUCT discharge.
Does anyone else find it ironic that the members of the Joint Chiefs took this same oath upon joining? They have made careers of (nominally) supporting that oath. Now they are trying to subvert it in the name of leftist politics. Thank God for the men and women who choose the military and do their duty to their country. The members of the JCS should be tried, stripped of their rank and privileges and have their retirements taken away.
Dishonorable discharge and life in Leavenworth Military Prison.
Leavenworth is TOO GOOD of a place, to house these TRAITORS to that oath of enlistment…
It’s the Biden version of Roman decimation, where 10% of the ranks get removed as a warning to the others who still cherish the Constitution that it’s time to submit to the Democrat new world order. The Chairman have been forced into a political game of musical chairs, and Biden stops the music just as a Patriot looks like he his about to get into a position of vulnerability to getting eliminated. With Joe it’s never “the Buck Stops Here” but the music sure does. Don’t blame the musicians for the sourful music, blame the band leader.
I get the analogy but…you’re giving Biden way(!) more credit for planning and implementing than he deserves!!! The pseudo-generals are part of the band and are making their own music within the area they have been assigned to…by those that are well above Biden, Schemer, Peeloser and the rest!!
Don’t you get it let, Crazy Joe and Harris are not making any decisions about anything. Just following orders from the puppet master.
Yeah, that’s real cute, inluminatuo but nothing that Biden says or does comes from him. It comes from the puppet master behind the curtain who is pulling Biden’s strings. I just wonder how long they can keep fooling the public that Biden is really running things.
I don’t think that is one person. I think it’s a cabal bent on taking over America and I believe those highest up are foreign. Yes, they have plenty of radical Americans in the White House, in Congress, in the military and throughout the US but I do believe that the so-called ‘Biden’ administration is just a front for something much bigger.
It all comes from the same spirit, Joe the Father, Hunter the son, and the unholy spirit that directs them, and the generals who put politics over saving the soul and security of the nation. Do not misconstrue the analogy. It’s the Democrat unholy “Trilogy of Terror” way more dangerous than the voo doo doll in the movie of the same name. Most of WE THE PEOPLE are beginning to feel like Karen Black in the end of the movie, dazed and molested. They do keep coming at you do they not?
They all need to watch the movie about the Neurmburg trails, and how all the generals that ended up getting hung claimed thier innocence because they were just following orders instead of their conscience which is the vehicle Gods speaks to men and Angels which no longer rule the land.
I find it NOT ironic, but SICKENING and Treasonous…
General Mark Milley can take CRT and shove it. This clown is the Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs of Staff? Hey Mark Traitor Milley, are you going to deploy the military against those of us that are Conservative?
THIS IS why trump should have PURGED THE UPPER ranks of the military, of EVERY biden/obama loyalist…
‘General” Milley has become a “General” in the same way a politician becomes chairman of a committee!!! His rank is not “earned” … it is bestowed by votes of his “peers.”
What he is … is a member of the “controlled opposition’ (also known as The Swamp) as defined by Vladimir Lenin as he went about destroying Russia and creating the Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics (a standard euphemism for Dictatorship)….
he said…
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
With that sentence in mind … every snake’s motives becomes visible and all the lies become obvious!!
I thought “traitors” were executed! Do your job or face the appropriate punishment!
These days, it seems being a Traitor is REWARDED not punished.
BUT what do you expect, when for DECADES OUR politiical class, have been VIOLATING THEIR oaths of office, and getting away with it, time and time again.
What will be the core mission of the woke Biden-Harris Administration’s CRT-indoctrinated military once the left’s purge has been completed? The purpose of our military is to protect the nation’s citizens and territory from threats. Since Joe Biden has declared that White supremacy is the most lethal threat facing our nation, will the Democrats utilize a “cleansed”, ideologically indoctrinated military to assist federal law enforcement authorities with identifying, apprehending, and, if necessary, employing deadly force to eliminate the threat posed by White supremacists which is the left’s derogatory label for the political opposition, especially Trump supporters. As unthinkable as it is, the Democrats may be grooming our military to become the ultimate weapon that can be employed against the people to give leftists the power they need to suppress the opposition and fully implement their version of a socialist dictatorship.
Exactly! The Dem’s seem he11 bent on turning the entire Military into a version of Hitler’s Schutzstaffel (SS), to go along with Biden saying that he will put in place a ‘Federal reporting system’ where people can secretly turn in their relatives and neighbors for suspected ‘white supremacy’. Basically Biden’s redo of the ‘Malicious Attacks” law, which criminalized dissent to the Nazi party in Germany,
Ever see the Bruce Willis film “Tears of the Sun”, where that coup in Nigeria prompted “Ethnic cleansings”??
I honestly fear, that is what these hacks and traitors in government, WANT TO MAKE OUR Military do, in this nation… “Ethnically cleans out” all of us conservatives and whites… USING THE MILITARY to do it.
Its not just the teaching of crt but that all Republican s are white supremacist. So read between the lines. They are trying to rid the military of any and all Republican s or Conservatives . That’s scary .
Eisenhower, Bradly, Patton and MacArthur must be turning over in their graves.