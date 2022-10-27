This week, President Joe Biden held an interview with a TikTok influencer named Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney is a man — a former Broadway star in “The Book of Mormon” — who less than a year ago decided that he was a woman. Ever since, he has made daily videos titled “Day X as a Girl.” These videos range from the stereotypical (on Day 1, Mulvaney announces, wearing drag, that he has cried three times) to the bizarrely cringe-inducing (on Day 120, Mulvaney analyzes his nipple size, which has increased from “cute little nipples” to “pepperoni nipples”). And they have earned Mulvaney in excess of 8.4 million followers along with makeup deals from CeraVe, MAC, Neutrogena and Kate Spade.
Mulvaney’s cosplaying as a woman also earned him an interview with the most powerful person on the planet. In that interview, Mulvaney asked Biden, “Do you think states should have the right to ban gender-affirming health care?” For those who are unaware of the medical euphemisms currently in practice, “gender-affirming health care” amounts to a slate of “treatments” including socially transitioning minor children, calling them by new names and pretending that they are members of the opposite sex; pumping minors full of cross-sex hormones and/or puberty blockers, with unknown long-term effects; progressing toward surgeries ranging from phalloplasties (fake penises attached to females) and mastectomies (removal of breasts) to vaginoplasties (removal of the penis and testes and creation of a fake vagina for males) to facial reconstruction surgeries.
Biden answered, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right (to restrict that). As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”
As a moral question, the president of the United States told a man dressed as a woman and engaging in the most idiotic stereotypical behavior that it would be a deep wrong to deny life-altering treatments to confused minors.
How did we arrive at this point in American life? How did our country decline to the point that a geriatric dotard, representing the global hegemon, can declare it immoral to prevent genital mutilation of young people in the name of anti-scientific “gender theory”?
The answer is obvious: traditional values are losing.
They are losing because the best defense of tradition is tradition itself. And that defense has now been obliterated by a society dedicated to the proposition that tabula rasa quasi-intellectualism is a better policymaker than tradition. To state that we ought to abide by effective and useful age-old traditions is no longer seen as enough; we must come up with some sort of argument that fulfills the demands of Left-wing secular humanists. The burden of proof has been shifted from radicals who wish to tear down durable institutions — up to and including binary sex distinctions — to those who advocate for those institutions. Radicals need not explain how tearing down these institutions will create a better world. They need only criticize the existing arrangements as “intolerant” and “noninclusive.”
This is a recipe for societal collapse. Experience and wisdom are our teachers; destroying those teachers in the name of tabula rasa pseudo-rationalism is disastrously foolish. As FA Hayek observed, “Experience comes to man in many more forms than are commonly recognized by the professional experimenter or the seeker after explicit knowledge… The appropriateness of our conduct is not necessarily dependent on our knowing why it is so.”
That’s not to say that there are no secular humanistic arguments against the insanity of gender theory — there are, and they are convincing, which is why even moderate liberals have turned against the most radical aspects of the Left-wing agenda. But the fact that social radicals have been able to push so far so fast is disturbing evidence that our entire traditional framework of thinking and acting has been undermined.
It must be restored. The burden of proof must be on those who wish to destroy, not on those who wish to maintain. This means that Americans must have confidence enough to say, “It’s worked before, and it works still. I will not surrender it simply because you demand that I do so.”
Can’t wait to get this filth out of our white house. What’s wrong joe? Little girls aren’t doing it for you any more?
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBTQ crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
Huh? ….. This tinkerbell Barrack Obama and his butt buddy Joe Biden have been forcing their LGBTQ agenda on the country.
This is just another example that the tinkerbell Obama is still puppet Joe Biden’s master.
The LGBTQ Con and deception is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 5:11
Fitting indeed that Joe Biden grants an interview with a Tik Tok Man who thinks he’s a woman,,, by a mentally Stopped Clock executive order Dictator who imagines himself a duly elected President. Just how many times can Joe shoot himself in the foot. The people who advise him are even more fries short of a happy meal than Joe is. This from the guy who mutilated the minds and now Diary and Laptop revealed bodies of his own children, who with his collective cadres of calamity have more designs to do it to OUR children. What you see in this interview is what you will get at home if Joe and his mental misfits have their way. Our parental skins will not just crawl, but dash to the finish line of a soon secular socialist finished country.
WHAT astonishes me is 8.4 MILLION FOLK< FOLLOW this 'thing. THAT IT IS over EIGHT MILLION, is astonishing in its absurdity..
THAT it also got endorsement deals for make up etc, taking those jobs away, from REAL WOMEN, is sickening.
Watch the video. Hear the President of the United States endorse the mutilation of children . He brings his son into his remarks at least twice.
He says people fear this because they don’t know it and they change their minds as soon as they are exposed to it. The trans part is not immoral, he says. What “they” (presumably the Republicans or those who don’t want children mutilated) try to do to transpeople is immoral.
He tells a weird story about his son raising money to educate parents to prevent “abuse” of trans kids. Biden says just because it’s different, there’s nothing to be fearful about.
I am ashamed for my country because of Joe Biden, AGAIN!!
2 Corinthians 11:14
“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”,,,,as this president of darkness would transform himself as a leader of the light, but when he opens his failed cans of political program darkness which the light always overcomes, he reveals himself as a true disciple of the great deceiver himself, the one who loves to call us all “American Consumers”, just like Satan, the greatest consumer of all, except THE PEOPLE who carry the light of truth within themselves which cannot be overcome. When you meet the people of the sexually confused, look for the light within them, but beware they are not just a transexual transformation of the light into darkness of mental confusion, often well hidden within a sanity disguised presentation. When your skin begins to crawl, it’s time for you to teach your children when to run. The best lesson is to give them a closed can of darkness and let them open it in a lighted room to prove which will prevail in the end, lest they themselves become a child mutilation awaiting for a happening.
AND that his WIFE and kids, are OK with him, says it all.
Just as the “straight” agenda cannot be forced on lgbtqrst etc, their agenda cannot be forced on the “straight” people and those under their protection (their children). They cannot have it both ways but if they want it their way keep it among themselves. Same goes for biden and buttiwhatever; if they think they can “force” their agenda on the whole population of the USA, let show them how wrong they are – VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.
When we elect Godless, dishonest, immoral, hateful self-righteous, self-serving political representatives like the corrupt, demented, puppet Joe Biden, Tinkerbell PinocchiObama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, racist Maxine Waters, Liar Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Camel toe Kamala Harris, Bimbo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Muslim Ilhan Omar, squaw Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens? No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation. Vote ALL Democrats and RINOs OUT of Office everywhere. Return this country to we the people and by the people.
Their agenda SHOULDN’T be forced on straight folk.
BUT unfortunately we see everywhere, where it IS being forced.
sodom & gomorrah….
Maybe I don’t want to be exposed. I have no issue if an adult chooses to do this. I do have problems with it thrown in my face and then saying children have the rights to do this before adulthood.
If you want be different in this way , go for it, but stop making it my problem, my understanding, or my wallet. Stop the change in the military as we should not pay for this. Pay for it out of your pocket. Deal with those that don’t like you or what you have done. Just like I have to deal with things that have happened to me through my life.
AND stop saying “kids should make this choice for themselves’, THEN TURN AROUND and say ‘adults at 18, are not mature enough to know what they want, re smoking, drinking, sex or owning guns.’
Of all the things he has on his plate that he should be concerned about