U.S. President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage during an event in New York. Something “weird” was captured on camera that happened after Biden’s address at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment conference. In the video, the U.S. President turns to leave the podium after his speech, but he comes to a halt and appears completely lost.

— Read more at the Hindustan Times

I wonder why American news sources weren’t interested in this. Maybe they didn’t want you to see it.