U.S. President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage during an event in New York. Something “weird” was captured on camera that happened after Biden’s address at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment conference. In the video, the U.S. President turns to leave the podium after his speech, but he comes to a halt and appears completely lost.
— Read more at the Hindustan Times
I wonder why American news sources weren’t interested in this. Maybe they didn’t want you to see it.
He’s so lost pic.twitter.com/woOtEnEI6h
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2022
And this is the corrupt, demented, puppet president that the Democrat Party nominated and ensured got elected.
One must ask themselves…. WHY? Didn’t the Democrat Party have Anybody better? Or was it that was because the corrupt, demented, puppet president would be obedient and take the blame for what his masters told him to do and say, while his masters stayed hidden and unaccountable.