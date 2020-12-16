Colorado Congressman Ken Buck wants to protect us from the likely threat of corrupt foreign influence over ‘President-elect’ Joe Biden, who takes office Jan. 20. Buck wants to begin with a special counsel investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who has reportedly leveraged his father’s influence for personal enrichment from China and other foreign government’s hostile to the United States.

Buck, a former prosecutor who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations — last week asked Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice to investigate evidence of corruption involving Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our Republic and ensuring a potential Biden Administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Buck wrote in a letter last week to Barr. “Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy.”

Mounting and damning evidence, including a detailed investigative report in The New York Post, suggests a pattern of Hunter Biden contracting for big-money financial transactions with hostile foreign governments in return for access to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Though mostly glossed over by the Democrat-loyal mainstream national press, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware, the IRS, and the FBI are investigating Hunter Biden for possible money laundering and tax fraud related to his financial dealings with foreign countries.

The Post investigation and other emerging evidence suggest Hunter Biden and associates arranged deals with foreigners and channeled money to “the big guy” — ostensibly, say critics, referring to Joe Biden.

If true, this is not a minor financial scandal involving influence-peddling for personal gain. It has enormous ramifications for national security. As Buck alluded to, financial dealings such as those under investigation could undermine the future president’s ability to deal objectively with foreign governments.

China presents an extraordinary threat to the United State economically and militarily. Yet, Biden sounds as if the communist-ruled country should be our best friend. He defended China when President Donald Trump issued a travel ban intended to protect the United States from COVID-19, which originated in China.

Biden consistently dismisses concerns that China poses a threat to the United States.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man … They’re not competition for us,” Biden said last year during a stump speech in Iowa.

Oh, really? China stands as a major human-rights atrocity, with the Chinese Communist Party enslaving and abusing millions of Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities. It is in a race to dominate the world militarily in space. It manipulates currency to undermine our economy, steals American technology and innovation, and imposes tariffs that kill American jobs.

We must know, and know for certain, that our next president has no corrupt or inordinate ties to China or other hostile nations.

The media and other elements of the Democratic establishment launched a relentless, five-year investigation into rumors of corrupt ties between President Donald Trump and Russia. The crusade rested on evidence far weaker than the documented financial transactions involving Biden’s son and foreign countries.

We hope the Joe Biden has no sinister ties to foreign governments. It’s the last thing this country needs. If he does, we cannot look the other way and hope for the best. Too much is at stake. Rep. Buck is right to demand more inquiry. We need scrutiny from the media, the public, and law enforcement no less intense than the efforts expended on the unfounded Russia collusion conspiracy theory. We can handle the truth, whatever it may be.

