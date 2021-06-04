A recent HuffPost piece’s headline proclaims, “The Insurrection Isn’t Over.”

“The insurrection didn’t end on Jan. 6,” the story says. “It was just beginning.”

In other words, non-violent disagreement with the Left has been tantamount to a violent “insurrection” against the United States government. In the article’s view, unobjectionable voting laws are “voter suppression laws” and “[p]reparations for [e]lection [s]ubversion.”

The story says that “[l]arge numbers” of Republicans condone violence when that’s statistically not the case. The root cause of this ongoing lawlessness is, of course, former President Donald Trump, “the same force that drove the insurrection.”

“The stolen election lie that inspired the Jan. 6 insurrection now inspires voter suppression legislation that could be used by partisan forces to prevent Democrats from winning in 2022 or 2024,” the article says. “Republicans aren’t just trying to fix elections to benefit them in the future. In states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire, they’re still trying to change the 2020 election results.”

Republicans’ concerns about mail-in voting have prompted states to limit the practice, but HuffPost reported that they have done so based on Trump’s lies about its potential for fraud and corruption.

The article repeatedly brands the GOP as “anti-majoritarian,” speaking of its “anti-majoritarian turn” and “anti-majoritarian actions.” It fails to acknowledge the Electoral College, whose winning candidate can differ from the candidate who received a plurality of the popular vote.

That happened as recently as 2016 and in 2000 as well, with then-candidates Trump and George W. Bush taking the Electoral College, respectively.

Perhaps most concerning is the article’s insistence that “[l]arge numbers” of Republicans condone violence. That’s patently false.

Only about a quarter of Republicans agreed with a poll’s statement, “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

In another poll, most Republicans disagreed with the statement, “If elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves even if it requires taking violent actions.”

Notably, merely 13 percent of Republicans “completely” agree that violence is required. The article claims the opposite of that statistical truth. It says that “[l]arge numbers of Republicans have also internalized a lesson from Trump’s insurrection: that violence is necessary to ‘make America great again.'”

While many conservatives disavow violence, liberals openly embrace it. “No justice, no peace” has been a rallying cry on the Left. High-ranking Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Maxine Waters (Calif.) have justified and incited violence.

© Copyright © 2021, Accuracy in Media

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.