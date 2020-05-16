Our republic is under fire thanks to corrupt officials at the highest echelons of our government — including members of the Obama administration — we’re now learning conspired with former FBI Director James Comey and other “deep state” operatives to stop Donald Trump from getting elected. And when that election meddling failed, members of Comey’s cabal, with far-reaching tentacles across intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice, abused their power, spied on innocent American citizens and unmasked them.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

These nefarious actors illegally leaked information to the media to smear President Trump and delegitimize and derail his administration. These scurrilous actions triggered illegitimate investigations — including a 22-month special counsel probe into possible collusion with Russia — to effect a coup d’etat.

Make no mistake. What’s transpired went far beyond a political hit job.

It’s a toppling of a core pillar of a democracy, one that requires the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. A government system that respects the will of the voters in free elections.

When those time-honored principles and traditions break down, so does our electoral system and foundation of our democracy, because what separates the United States from a banana republic or a Communist regime is the peaceful transition of power.

Here’s the alarming reality now coming to light: Newly declassified documents reveal that Obama administration officials, including then Vice President Joe Biden, violated the peaceful transition of power by working alongside Comey’s FBI and other operatives who engaged in illegitimate surveillance and unmasking of high-ranking members of the Trump administration, including former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. “A stunning 39 separate officials snooped on Mr. Flynn’s conversations with foreign actors, lodging nearly 50 unmasking demands between Nov. 30, 2016, and Jan. 12, 2017,” writes The Wall St. Journal editorial board.

But that’s not all.

For the past several years, Democrats — lead by documented liar Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. — and a complicit left-wing media have peddled the false narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election from Hillary Clinton. This massive, damaging lie, and subsequent disinformation campaign, has since been debunked by the costly Robert Mueller investigation. Yet, nevertheless, it’s still spun as factual in the mainstream media to take down Trump and his administration.

The list of abuses coming to light are downright chilling:

The brazen misuse of FISA warrants to spy on Trump campaign associates using discredited opposition research paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC as a pretext. An FBI lawyer who doctored evidence. The

reported withholding of exculpatory evidence by John Brennan, the former head of the CIA, to perpetuate the Russian collusion hoax and other troubling malfeasance.

All said, it’s time for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to get to the bottom of what appears to be a seditious conspiracy against a sitting president.

A failure to uncover the truth and hold bad actors to account will continue to sow damaging distrust in our justice system. It’ll also threaten to silence the will of voters now and in future elections —an unraveling of our democracy.

Mr. Barr, we can’t allow that to happen.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.