Republican Sen. Mitt Romney proposed Monday giving a $1,000 handout to every American adult in an attempt to help the U.S. economy weather the coronavirus which is devastating markets.
The money is intended to “help fill the gaps” for Americans who are starting to have issues with their paychecks and bills. The senator sees it as an additional step to the House-passed coronavirus bill that includes free testing, paid sick leave and solidifies unemployment benefits.
“We also urgently need to build on this legislation with additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers on the front lines and their patients by improving telehealth services,” Mr. Romney, Utah Republican, said in a statement.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Sound good? Remember you are the government. All taxpayers will share the cost.
The idea of giving $1,000 to every American adult was first made popular by ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate in the Democratic primary race, introduced a bill with a similar proposal in the House last week.
The stipend is just one of the suggestions Mr. Romney floated.
He also called for bridge grants from the Small Business Association for small companies that expect a 50% revenue loss because of the virus.
For students, Mr. Romney calls for loan payments to be suspended as well as student fees and grants next year to take into account last-minute expenses on travel, housing and storage students incurred as universities and colleges shut down.
Mr. Romney also wants the government to foot the bill for private insurance companies to cover the cost of telehealth services related to the coronavirus.
i know what will happen. The dirt balls in Washington, will make the $1,000 a permanent welfare program. As, far as Romney goes, he should go back to Utah, dig a hole, jump into the hole and rot there.
How about taxing and penalizing the dirt bag germ carriers, some legal some illegal that refuse to SELF-govern and destroy their own health in drugs, unnatural sex and unused unworked deteriorating bodies that have to be sustained by those who make good life choices. Just when did America become stupid and start rewarding failure and penalizing those that follow the rules of common sense that lead to survival and success. I say just let nature take its course and let people suffer the acts of their own personal neglect and stupidity so those that survive their social attacks of greed, envy and stupidity can get on with their lives intact in heath and finances, and look forward to a life without fear of their own life force and the personal property earned that represents mass amounts of life force expended to earn being burned as the fools light their drug doobies with our hard earned dollars. Today it is re-election that is the game and power is the drug of choice.
You know what they say backpacker… If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance … you bribe them with other peoples money to get reelected.
Why would this Democrat Mitt Romney Fool think that EVERY American in the should get $1,000.00 from the government??
Does this include illegal immigrants?
Can we use it to buy more toilet paper?
If I don’t even get sick should I still get $1,000.00
If I make over $500,000.00 a year do I still get the $1,000.00 free money?
$1,000 times 329 million people $329,000,000,000.00
– Yep Mitt Romney is definitely a deranged Democrat.
And of course the Democrats are going to raise your taxes by $10,000.00
nothing is totally free.
How can people be so Stupid to elect these destructive insane morons to represent them in government??
What does it tell you about the voters who elect such destructive, dishonest deceivers??? 🙁 🙁 🙁
Romney has gone so far to the left that the Republican party needs to kick him out for bad decisions.
This is an age old tactic given by those who are liberal with other people’s money. A social program to be sure, and where will it end? More people sitting by the mail box awaiting government to give to those who will not work.
I heard this morning that some congressmen are now calling for a basic income in America. This smacks of communism and it cannot be sustained, for eventually, those who will work start saying to themselves. “Why should I work, when others won’t and still get paid?” Anyone with a bit of logic can see where this kind of thinking will lead and a nation of non-workers leads to the break down of a nation. It is inevitable and an incontrovertible truth. No one can deny it.
This virus is bad, but the thinking and the using of this virus to usher in these ideas when people are taking care of their families and their attention is diverted is far worse than a physical virus, for it will soon pass, but these laws will not. Dangerous thinking. Romney needs to go. Now!
Mittens has shown us again, he’s just a Democrap in a GOP suit. The answer from the Democraps is always just throw money at a problem. This doesn’t do anything to solve problems or issues? All this does is pass more debt to future generations, because the politicians we have, are failures to govern.
This is the reason Mittens will never be POTUS. He doesn’t have any answers to the problems facing us immediately or in the future. He just acts like another Democrap.
Mittens is like the Hildabeast who thought it was her turn, based upon her genitelia. Romney is just another egotistical fool, who thinks we don’t recognize his failures.
Anyone else wondering if Romney’s lost his mind?
Is he GIVING HID OWN MONEY?
Or MONEY stolen from the earners and producers by government OVERTAXATION?
Seems like Bloomburg could probably do that “out of pocket “.
Great…another giveaway for those who pay no taxes from those of us who do. No thanks! If Romney want to give every AMERICAN $1k, let him open his wallet and be charitable…don’t take it from us taxpayers.
Who saw this coming? Romney vying to be Bernie’s running mate. Just saying.
He has to be a great embarrassment to the people of Utah. Hopefully they’ll dump him next time his term ends.
What an idiot! This is NOT what our country needs!
What would actually help?
1) Cut the payroll tax.
2) Loans to small businesses impacted by the virus.
3) Assistance to those who contract the virus and can’t work. Many hourly workers can’t actually afford to take 2-3 weeks off. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates don’t need a $1000 check from Uncle Sam! But the hourly worker who gets sick does.
4) Assistance to personnel who work in hospitals and nursing homes. People in hospitals and nursing homes have a high death rate if they get sick, and we need to prevent their caregivers from contracting the virus. Don’t forget that hospitals and nursing homes employ food prep workers, housekeeping staffs, etc in addition to doctors and nurses. All of these people need to be protected from the virus and keep working. Due to the virus, they may need help with childcare, etc.
If Congress would use some common sense instead of just throwing out wild ideas, we’d be a lot better off.
I forgot one:
Paid sick leave. We need the sick to stay home. They need to be paid. If we offer temporary paid sick leave for COVID-19, that would actually help people pay their bills why they are home sick.
Now we know what 30 pieces if silver are worth in today’s world.
Anyone know if he’s planning to send this money out right away—like before the 1st of the month? Asking for a friend.