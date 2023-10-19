Hamas Fueling the Fire GOPUSA Staff | Oct 19, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 3 votes. Please wait... Share:
“Hamas Fueling The Fire”
Just like the Democrat Party and their media/propaganda lies here in the U.S..
Dem Rep Tlaib is fueling fires of anti USA unrest & possible violence across USA in defense of Hamas terrorists who are self declared enemies of US.
US Congress should force her to resign as she is on the borderline of inciting sedition & insurrection against US.
She must at least be forced to publicly condemn Hamas as butchers & terrorists who abuse & terrorize the Palestinians in Gaza much more than Israel could or would ever do.
Also, if colleges can kick out students w/out tuition refunds for not taking the covid shot & wearing useless masks then they sure as hell can kick out students who support Hamas terrorists, who not only incite Muslim violence against USA, but who also would rather sacrifice the lives of the very Palestinian men, women & children they rule over than tolerate any Jews living peacefully in their vicinity.