“We have no operational control, no legal control, no law enforcement control of our border,” Good told Fox News in an interview Thursday. “We are not enforcing our laws – we are not preventing people. This is willful and intentional on the part of this administration to facilitate the illegal entry into our country of tens of thousands – 180,000 in [the] month of May…some 700,000 this year, of the ones we’ve apprehended.”
GOP shares what’s happening at border since Dems won’t
Before former President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the border, Republicans mobilized law enforcement from across the country to Texas and Arizona to bring relief to the border crisis, and once there, he blasted Biden for creating an “open, really dangerous” border.
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) also recognized the dire border situation and sent 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help.
This assessment was shared by Good and 19 other lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee, who visited McAllen, Texas, last week alongside Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).
The scene that the Republicans saw around midnight was worse than expected – far different from Vice President Kamala Harris’ assessment of the border “challenge” that she gave hundreds of miles from the epicenter during her first visit border visit since being appointed as border czar several months ago.
What they witnessed was a stream of illegal migrants flowing into Texas before voluntarily turning themselves in to Border Patrol – with many seeking them out … knowing they would soon receive free accommodations and travel. compliments of the Biden administration.
“We saw hundreds coming through in just a short time; we were there about midnight and just saw many, many folks coming across the border, many illegals streaming across,” Good recounted. “The crafty, the most cunning, most dangerous ones are trying to evade apprehension, and they’re estimating tens of thousands of those on a monthly basis as well, and all of it controlled … by the Mexican crime cartels who are making hundreds of millions of dollars a month off of this.”
Besides a flood of families surging past the overwhelmed Border Patrol, members from the notorious MS-13 gangs have been apprehended breaking into the U.S., along with numerous sex offenders and drug traffickers.
This was touched on by Trump during his visit to the border last week, when he contended that Democrats “have a screw loose” or are incompetent for inviting crime by opening the border.
“[The problem with open borders is that other countries are] opening their jails; they ‘re opening up their prisons [to let them head to the United States],” Trump told law enforcement in Weslaco, Texas, according to Newsmax. “They do it very slowly because they don’t want people to know this, but I know it, and they’re letting all of their murderers, rapists, drug dealers, the human traffickers out, and they’re coming into the United States of America at a level like we’ve never seen. They weren’t coming in with us.”
See you later … or not …
After his flight from the border city of McAllen to Dallas, Good reported a large number of illegal immigrants holding manila folders – most likely containing DHS “Notice to Appear” documents with the court date marked “to be determined.”
“I would estimate a third of people on that flight were illegal aliens who had their manila folders with some information marked on there to help them navigate the transportation through the airport and onto the plane,” the lawmaker said.
On the flight was a 31-year-old Guatemalan woman who could only speak Spanish when communicating with Good’s team. She was traveling to Dallas and then on to Miami, Florida, and was carrying “Notice to Appear” papers marked with a court date stamped, “to be determined.”
“So here she is in McAllen taking the same flight we are to Dallas and, I presume from there from Dallas to Miami with no specific day on when she has to appear,” Good informed. “And I guess we’re just hoping we’ll be able to reach her at some date in the future and tell her when to appear.”
With Biden’s DOJ not holding non-detained immigration hearings until July, some 60,000 illegal migrants have been freed to move about the country with just a notice to appear in court – or at the nearest ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) office – on their own recognizance.
This hands-off approach of inviting and permitting illegal immigration is being targeted by Republicans, who have blasted the Biden administration for inciting the border crisis, which started with ending the Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), minimizing interior enforcement and stopping border wall construction – just to name a few.
The former president recently called out Democrats’ refusal to take ownership.
“So now they’re saying, ‘Oh, we got a problem, so let’s blame the sheriffs, let’s blame the governors – let’s blame everybody else’ but them,” Trump told law enforcement in Weslaco, Texas, last week, according to Newsmax.
The blame game even extended to Trump and the weather.
“The Biden administration has pushed back, saying that it is focusing on the ‘root causes’ of the crisis, like poverty, climate change and violence in Central America,” Fox News reported.
Harris lauded how the administration has increased its ability to bring in and accommodate more illegals.
“They have instituted technology that over the last couple of months has expedited – in a very significant way – processing of people who are arriving at our border,” the VP said during her extremely brief visit to El Paso, Texas, over a week ago.
Her claim that the border is no longer open is considered little more than semantics.
“The memo has not been received by these illegal aliens who continue to stream across because there is no prevention there at the border [that] we can see,” Good asserted. “It’s just accommodating them once they get across.”
Dems turning their back on the border
Despite importing a humanitarian crisis, a flood of criminals, human trafficking, drug cartels and a major strain on the economy to accommodate illegals crossing the border, the Biden administration’s previous pitch to defund the police has extended to defund the Border Patrol, ICE and the border wall.
“Democrats want to spend $870 million on ‘border security’ in the Middle East, but nothing on the US-Mexico border wall,” TheBlaze reported. “In a Department of Homeland Security budget plan also released Tuesday, House Democratic lawmakers called for stripping more than $2 billion in border wall construction money that had already been appropriated – reducing federal border wall funding to zero.”
All of the illegal aliens pouring into our Country with the Joe Biden “Welcome Mat”. Illegals going on welfare, gangs, drugs, sex traffickers and the American people come last. When Trump had the House and Senate his first two years in office, the RINOS gave him no money for the wall. Had these traitor RINOS fully funded the wall, the border would be sealed. With regard to Biden and Kamala, they are traitors to the American people.
This nightmare of an administration has destroyed the sovereignty of our country with their open borders so the world can walk in illegally.. they are kicking the American people in the teeth as they cater to and coddle these illegal aliens at our expense while holding them above our laws and above the citizens… This is draining our tax dollars and our resources… This nightmare administration and the cult of radical democRATS ARE killing America
DESTROYING our soverignty IS THEIR GOAL…
I would say the leading RINO in 2017, Paul Ryan, has shown the entire republican party that HE and his other RINOs were the biggest back stabbing traitors. At least with the dummycrats, we all KNOW they are the enemy without a doubt. RINOs pretend to be on our side while they’re secretly sharpening up the knife to stab us in the back at the first chance they get.
BUT will Ryan showing us JUST YET AGAIN, how much of a rino he is, WILL THE VOTERS finally wise the hell up and VOTE HIS INCOMPETENT butt out of office??
BASED On how often they seem to REVOTE HIM IN, i highly doubt it.
This is an enemy invasion by foreign countries. If our puppet president, his handlers or Democrat controlled Congress will not do anything to stop this illegal invasion. Then what good is our government? Why are we paying taxes, if our government will not protect the citizens from foreign envision and crime??
This treasonous, traitorous, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!!
AND as i keep saying, WHY IS IT OUR Military can AND HAS BEEN used to literally secure FOREIGN NATIONS BORDERS, but can’t be used in the EXACT SAME MANNER< to secure OUR OWN BORDER!?!?!?
Good work, Bob. Bob is my representative here in Virginia.
“We are not enforcing our laws – we are not preventing people. This is willful and intentional on the part of this administration to facilitate the illegal entry into our country of tens of thousands – 180,000 in [the] month of May…some 700,000 this year, of the ones we’ve apprehended.”
What can you expect from a low-life who stole the Presidential election? Pelosi constantly berated Trump as not being Presidential—so, Pelosi, you think this IS? This is rank incompetence—it is a disgrace—it is a dereliction of duty—it is worthy of impeachment. Again—I say their obsession with the so-called insurrection of January 6th centers on their awareness of this administration’s lack of ability to lead this country—to uphold its Constitution—to protect it—to be answerable to the American people. I could do a better job than this. This is crass stupidity and ignorance despite the fact that it is intentional.
This makes Son of Thunder get really hot!
This NIGHTMARE of an administration aren’t competent enough to be scooping dog poo… They are kicking the American people in the teeth as they cater to and coddles the illegal aliens AT OUR EXPENSE… They are draining our tax dollars and our resources.. Americans living near the border don’t feel like they are in American any longer.. their properties are being broken into, property stole and/or damaged… and This idiot in the white house does NOT care.. no concern for the American people at all!!!! IF they want to fix the Root Cause of this insanity at the border.. LOOK NO FURTHER THAN THE WHITE HOUSE… THEY ARE THE CAUSE OF THIS!!!! they have destroyed the sovereignty of our country with their open borders so the world can walk in illegally.. The entire administration needs to be removed before they totally destroy our country… GOD HELP US ALL AS OUR COUNTRY IS BEING TORN APART BY THIS INCOMPETENT ADMINISTRATION AND THEIR CULT OF RADICAL DEMOCRATS.
AND WHY can’t we JAIL those in charge, when they WILLFULLY ADMIT THEY ARE REFUSING to enforce and uphold THE LAWS they themselves PASSED!
This nightmare of an administration does NOT care about America or American people… they have destroyed the sovereignty of our country with their open borders so the world can enter illegally AT OUR EXPENSE!!! They are kicking the American people in the teeth while they cater to and coddle these illegal aliens … our tax dollars and resources are being drained.. Americans who live near the border are being broken into, their property stolen and/or damaged by the flood of these illegal aliens.. they don’t feel like part of America anymore… Our government is responsible for the safety and welfare of our country and it’s citizens and this nightmare of an administration IS FAILING!!! All the Socialist Harris wants to do is go after the root causes… WAKE UP HARRIS – THE ROOT CAUSE IS THE WHITE HOUSE!!! Until they face the fact that THEY are the root cause of this, NOTHING WILL CHANGE… WHAT happens when the entire country of Honduras ends up in OUR country or one of the other countries… rapists, murderers, sex predators, drugs are flooding across the border… GOD HELP US ALL AS THIS ADMINISTRATION AND RADICAL DEMOCRATS DESTROY OUR COUNTRY!!!!
Demoncrats haven’t turned their backs on the border, they’re welcoming new voters!
BUT they have turned their back on AMERICAN CITIZENS!
There are some states that are lending Texas a hand in trying to secure the border but there should be more. Illegal immigration affects everyone, not just the border states. I live in a cold northern state and we’ve had some problems with illegals tha came from the southern border. I know the dummycrat controlled states will never help Texas, but that’s OK. California can have all those illegals and the problems that come with them. Just don’t send any of my tax dollars to a morally and financially bankrupt state like that cesspool.
I’d love to see EVERY STATE that is red, send their national guard troops down to help secure that entire southern border.. WITH LETHAL FORCE!
I lived in a Texas county that I-35 passes through.
Half (or more) of the murders there were committed by illegal aliens.
Half (or more) of the rapes were committed by illegal aliens.
Half (or more) of the DWI’s were committed by illegal aliens.
More than half of those caught with illegal drugs were illegal aliens.
The percentage of the population that are illegal aliens was small but the percentage of the crimes committed by this small group was disproportionately huge. I-35 is a fountain of poison being injected into America day and night but Biden and Company could not care less.
The county was forced to add more law enforcement and more prosecutors and more judges in an attempt to handle the ever-growing number of cases caused by illegal aliens. This required more and more tax money to accomplish.