The American Girl Scouts is offering special-edition patches in honor of Pride month which will be awarded to members that complete LGBTQ+ themed-activities throughout the month.

The Girl Scouts say that they encourage “girls of all identities” to participate in this month’s activities to earn the “fun” rainbow-striped LGBTQ patch, which includes attending pride events and completing educational assignments about gay and transgender activism, the organization’s website states.

“The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch is designed for Girl Scouts of all levels and their leaders to honor LGBTQ+ history, to celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and to acknowledge the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation,” the Girl Scouts website reads.

“Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch, and we encourage girls of all identities to participate.”

The Girl Scouts, which was created as an exclusive girl’s club for the youth, changed its policy to allow boy members that identify as transgender and non-binary.

The official organization announced the LGBTQ Pride patches on Facebook, writing “Happy #PrideMonth to all the amazing Girl Scouts in our community! We celebrate and embrace our unique differences because that’s what makes us beautiful. Share how you’re celebrating this special month, and don’t forget to unlock your next patch too!”

Follow the organization’s official announcement, a mass influx of youth Girl Scouts chapters across the United States shared their support for Pride Month.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusettes shared a series of photos of their youth aged members marching with rainbow flags as they lead small children down the Pride parade line. The young girls are “Daisy’s” which is a branch of the Girl Scouts for five and six year olds.

“Happy Pride Month! At Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, we center diversity, belonging, and inclusion by welcoming everyone who identifies as a girl, transgender boys, non-binary youth members, and adults of all genders. This month and every month, we are proud to stand in support of our LGBTQIA+ Girl Scouts and community members who continue to face hate, discrimination, and violence for living as they are. We see you, we hear you, and we love you,” Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusettes wrote.

In order to earn the patches, the organization is offering a list of 20 activities which includes reading books by LGBTQ+ authors, watching documentaries about LGBTQ+ history, and attending pride celebrations, according to the website.

In addition to the activites, the Girl Scouts is selling a limited-edition Pride tank top which reads “all places should be safe spaces” and features a rainbow-colored graphic.

