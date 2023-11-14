Gavin’s Clean-up GOPUSA Staff | Nov 14, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 21 votes. Please wait... Share:
When trump just PUSHED Protestors back, so he could get in that church which got firebombed, the liberal media was ALL OVER HIM.. Hell even some republicans were against what he did.
BUT NOW Gavin’s doing something similar, most of the media, seems either silent, or uncritical..
The DemonRats should be ashamed of themselves for how filthy, crime ridden and expensive their cities are.
IIRC one needs a soul to feel shame..