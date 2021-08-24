The Biden White House criticized Fox News on Monday after Fox & Friends weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused first lady Jill Biden of failing the United States by letting Joe Biden run for president.
‘This is disgusting. @RCampusDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better,’ Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael La Rosa wrote on Twitter.
‘I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.’
– Read more at The Daily Mail
This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs. https://t.co/emBFCwKDiV
— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) August 23, 2021
What did Campos-Duffy say?
‘When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who is responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?’
‘As a political spouse, I cant help but look at Jill Biden.’
‘No one knew better his state of mind than Jill – Dr. Jill Biden,’
‘And If you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband – to love her husband – and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.’
Not especially polite but is it true? Truth matters. What do you think?
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Jill Biden is a failure, as she married a criminal! What woman with any values would marry a criminal and a communist?
Truth hurts sometimes.
An apology would be in order if the statement weren’t true but it is. From the debates back in 2019 throughout the campain a decline was noticeable at his appearances when he wasn’t sequestered in a bunker somewhere. Responsibility also lies with those who endorsed and facilitated his candidacy when they should have realized the consequences to his health and the health of the nation. Now both are in serious decline.
Whether the President is sick or lying our country in essence is in very serious trouble. When we pull out on Monday 1000’s of Americans will be left to die & our Afgan Allies will be executed. Joe Biden as a President is no laughing matter & if by luck the 25 th admendent is used we have Kamala Harris. We should thank every American who voted for him. What the hell were they thinking. Signing off, more I think about this the angrier I get. Bill K.
‘This is disgusting. @RCampusDuffy and @FoxNews know better.
What’s disgusting is the damage being done to this country by the Radical Left.
Maybe these clowns just need to hear the truth.
I mean really…… Whoopi stated on her TV show that “Dr.” Jill Biden is a great doctor (yeah right). So, Jill should have never let sleepy creepy senile Joe run for president. Dr. Jill has a “purchased” doctorate of Education (please read her first edition of her dissertation, it is a total joke not worthy of a middle school student) Sleepy creepy has always done the wrong thing for the citizens of the United States. Dr. Jill is a total joke. Ow could so many voters have been so stupid to vote for a moron???? IMHO
Whoopi stated that right after Joyless Bahar said Jill Biden should be Surgeon General. Not one person on the show was smart enough to realize that she’s not a MEDICAL doctor. As you said, if you read her dissertation, it’s mind boggling she even got the degree in Literature.
They don’t care. They had Kathleeen Sebelius as HHS head, and she never saw a patient and was an administrator. Tedros is the head of the WHO and he isn’t a doctor of any kind. He’s a communist hack.
So, in their mind, Jill Biden is actually more qualified than even Tedros!
These are not smart people, folks. They are mere mouthpieces for the global elite. Jill Biden would be an atrocious, sick, demented choice for anything dealing with health care.
What did Campos-Duffy say?
‘When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who is responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?’
‘As a political spouse, I cant help but look at Jill Biden.’
‘No one knew better his state of mind than Jill – Dr. Jill Biden,’
‘And If you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband – to love her husband – and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.’
I would tell the White House to hold its breath and wait on that apology.
I’ve said it before and I’ll repeat it now. What kind of wife would allow a husband, they supposedly love, with obvious cognitive issues to run for any elected office let alone POTUS. It speaks volumes about her and none of it’s good. Rachel Campos-Duffy doesn’t need to and should not apologize for speaking the truth
Well, she wasn’t wrong…
Liberals just like Liberaling and they don’t care much about the rest of us. As long as they feel like they won the argument, that’s all that matters.
Remember when Liberals were writing books on Donald Trump and how allegedly mentally unstable he was? Yeah. So, turn about is fair play.