The Biden White House criticized Fox News on Monday after Fox & Friends weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused first lady Jill Biden of failing the United States by letting Joe Biden run for president.

‘This is disgusting. @RCampusDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better,’ Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael La Rosa wrote on Twitter.

‘I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.’

– Read more at The Daily Mail

What did Campos-Duffy say?

‘When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who is responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position?’ ‘As a political spouse, I cant help but look at Jill Biden.’ ‘No one knew better his state of mind than Jill – Dr. Jill Biden,’ ‘And If you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband – to love her husband – and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.’

Not especially polite but is it true? Truth matters. What do you think?

