(The Center Square) – The monthly costs for healthy meals for a family of four participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program increased by 31% over the past three years.
The United States Department of Agriculture stated the food stamp benefit amounts are based every year upon the cost of the Thrifty Food Plan. SNAP spent $7.9 billion on food stamps in November 2023.
The thrifty plan is considered the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy, cost-friendly diet for families to prepare at home. The foods include dark green vegetables, poultry, and whole fruit, according to the USDA website.
These meals serve as a model for nutrition, now the typical meal for a family of four has increased in cost by 31% from January 2021 to January 2024, according to reports.
The cost for a family of four under the thrifty plan in 2021 with children ages 6 to 8 and 9 to 11 was $675 a month. The United States Department of Agriculture’s 2023 updated thrifty plan for a family of four with children 6 to 8 and 9 to 11 now totals $975.90 monthly.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recommends meals for people on food stamps that their allotment is based upon.
The thrifty meal plan must be re-evaluated every five years as of 2022 as directed by the 2018 Farm Bill.
Like Joe Biden and his cabinet state, Bidenomics is great for the American people. Yep, it sure is great for all of us to pay more for food, goods, services and transportation, isn’t it Joe??????? The communist goal of making everyone the same under “equity”. We will all be poor, except for the elitists, like Hillary, the Bidens, Obama, John Kerry and Bill Gates!!!!!!
“now the typical meal for a family of four has increased in cost by 31% from January 2021 to January 2024”,,,,,,added on top of that the 15 million illegal additional alien cross overs sucking more than their fair share from this Snapper headed Snap program that fails to recognize that Hunger motivates, and satiation de-motivates, as the alien quick and the brain dead shoot their way into our now defunded American Democrat run city social program’s wealth, to live taxpayer funded lifestyles that would make them look like wealthy kings in their own rat hole countries they came from, all paid for on the American dime that funds the bought votes for the Un-American Democrat (Make that Socialist/Communist) party of Biden led crime families. Sane people form governments to do ONLY what they as individuals cannot,,like fight wars. When government collectively does for individuals what they were designed to do for themselves, it no longer become a human experience of abundance, but an animal dog eat dog’s life fighting for scraps. A nation of former American Guard dogs has been turned by the democrat socialists into a pack of ravenous wolves who first feed on your thoughts, then feed on your money and finally your financial flesh.
2 Thessalonians 3:10
“Those who shall not work, neither shall they eat.” Is what made humanity and America great, not being slugs and slothful!
HOW are they computing ‘healthy meals’?? MOST FOLKS i see spending food stamps ON FOOD get unhealthy stuff.. Such as Frozen fast microwavfe meals and such.