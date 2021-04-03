The virus-weary American public learned this week the Biden administration is planning a “vaccine passport” system to prove they received the coronavirus vaccine but that plan is being called a desperate attempt to maintain control of the population at the same time Americans are cautiously moving on with their lives.
The announcement is no political trial balloon to gauge public reaction: The Washington Post reported that five officials from the Biden administration confirmed the White House is overseeing efforts by federal agencies to coordinate with private companies to implement a policy that would free Americans to travel, and to possibly to go to work, if they get jabbed.
The announcement did not go over well in Washington, D.C, where Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) tweeted a photo of the U.S. Constitution. “Here’s my ‘vaccine passport,'” he wrote.
“Is there anything more Orwellian,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark), “than a ‘vaccine passport’ that Americans would need to travel within America?”
The controversial plan comes at the same time COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically across the United States. To date, one-third of the entire population (approximately 96 million) has received at least one vaccine shot, which has emboldened tens of millions of middle-aged and elderly Americans to finally visit relatives and go shopping after a year of fearing the China-born virus would claim their lives in an ICU bed.
Another 23 million Americans have recovered from the virus and have carried the virus-fighting antibodies for at least several months.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced March 2 the Lonestar State is dropping executive-ordered mask mandates and business closures. That decision led the media to predict a spike in cases, and thus more deaths attributed to the Republican governor, but instead cases there have dropped dramatically.
In the state of Mississippi, known for its unhealthy and poor population, COVID-19 cases there were averaging 2,300 daily cases in January but averaged 250 cases daily as March came to a close.
Despite the promising data, and the fact that many once-fearful Americans are enjoying more freedom, the director of the Centers for Disease Control said Monday — the same day of The Washington Post story — she has a “recurring feeling” of “impending doom.”
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters. “But right now, I’m scared.”
Walensky was referring to fears of a “fourth wave” of the virus and was citing an uptick in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, The Associated Press reported on Monday.
COVID vaccine shotPresident Biden, who also spoke on Monday, called out governors, and state and local leaders, to reinstate mask requirements.
“People are letting in on precautions,” he said, “which is a very bad thing.”
According to CNN, which broke the news of the vaccine passport after the Post, President Biden has predicted life in the U.S. would be back to normal by Christmas. The vaccine passport, CNN suggested, would be a key to that future.
What is happening right now is manipulation of the population by a tyrannical government, says Family Research Council spokesman Bob Maginnis, a national security analyst who has authored the new book “Give Me Liberty, Not Marxism.”
“That’s what these people want to do,” he insists. “If you look at the history that I’ve outlined in there of former eastern Europe, certainly the Soviet Union, what goes on in China and just the writing of the likes of Engels, Marx, Lenin, Stalin, and even some of the modern theorists that embrace Marxism, communism, progressivism and the like, that’s where we’re going.”
Now no passport is needed for the criminals to enter our borders, but one is definitely needed by the honest and law abiding to exit their own homes.? The only consistency in their “Rules For Radicals” governance is that they are consistently inconsistent, and all roads lead to power grabbing.
Biden’s “Passport to hell” plan will be as successful in keeping people off aircraft and roads as his failed border immigration policy keeps drug dealers and human trafficking off our border walls, with one exception. It will be Christian educated Americans jumping the broom of faux collegiality offers, who understand their freedoms and rights come from God not politicians, who defy and make his grab for power untenable, not weakness empowering uneducated Central American refugees who are miss-indoctrinated to understand their freedoms come from corrupt government politicians like Joe and his son, doomed for the same moral, financial and freedom failures. Allowing ciminal minded, illegal misguided, potentially COVID infected humans to jump our borders is rapidly becoming an act of Jumping the shark now, culminating in a moment where THE PEOPLE no longer embrace the sob sister excuses and justifications that are outweighed in social debilitation, and lead to our own national destruction and division, that now highlight the irrelevance and failures of their attempts.
It is right for Wallensky to have a feeling of impending doom. The Inner Party of the illegitimate puppet regime is facing doom at the hands of the American people, and their only chance of survival is the expeditious establishment of a dictatorship, the replacement of the American population by an obedient and dependent Third World lumpenproletariat and then the expropriation, enslavement and extermination of the existing citizenry. They know that they have to accomplish this before the next election, which is why they are so desperate to maintain plandemic panic, to continue lockdowns and to introduce a domestic passport and travel restrictions. Any business that takes part in this scheme should be boycotted and shut down, any politician who supports these passports should be driven from office and any government that attempts to carry out this Orwellian plot should be brought down. Down with the dictatorship! Biden (and the real-life Oceania) delenda est!
Those of a certain age and awareness will recall the INTERNAL passports of the Soviet Union with some revulsion and disgust that an American president would be discussing such a thing but I thought the Biden “administration” might do one to reduce travel and to reduce emissions in honor of AOC.