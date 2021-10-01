Dr. Anthony Fauci faced a tough grilling over whether or not he should step aside as his critics view him as a deterrent in the Biden administration’s ongoing effort to vaccinate Americans.

During Wednesday’s appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Fauci was confronted by a list of COVID-era “controversies,” including the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the ivermectin debate, the avoidance of natural immunity as well as his “noble lie” discouraging Americans not to wear masks in the early months of the pandemic to prevent an N95 shortage.

“I have lost confidence in the CDC and the FDA and I actually believe a lot of Americans, a significant part of America now have lost confidence in you, Dr. Fauci,” Hewitt began. “Is there a point where you will say, ‘I do more harm than good because people don’t listen to me anymore,’ and step aside?”

Some quotes from the video:

“Is there a point where you will say ‘I do more harm than good because people don’t listen to me anymore’ and step aside?” Hewitt asked. “No. Absolutely, unequivocally no,” Fauci answered. Anthony Fauci added, “So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all.”

Be sure to listen to the last section of the first video as Fauci’s voice rises with anger. He totally denies that he is an obstacle to people getting vaccinated and Hewitt continues to explain why the doctor is not effective.