Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted even further amid skyrocketing inflation, vaccine mandates and the push for new voting laws.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, Biden’s approval came in at just 33%, a figure that has steadily declined since he took office, per Just the News.

“Americans give President Joe Biden a negative 33-54 percent job approval rating, while 13 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “In November 2021, Americans gave Biden a negative 36-53 percent job approval rating with 10 percent not offering an opinion.”

The poll came just after new federal data released Wednesday found that inflation soared to 7 percent on a year-over-year basis in December, the highest level since 1982, as reported by Human Events News.

President Biden's overall approval rating in the last seven Quinnipiac polls: 49%, 46%, 42%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 33%. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 12, 2022

In economic terms, Quinnipiac found 34% of those surveyed approve of Biden’s work, while 57% disapprove.

Unfortunately for Biden, as also previously reported by Human Events News, 68% of Americans believe the economy is a top issue to focus on in 2022, with sub topics ranging from inflation to unemployment and national debt – according to an Associated Press-NORC survey.

Biden’s support among Democrats has also dropped significantly in recent weeks, per the survey

“Among Democrats in today’s poll, 75 percent approve, 14 percent disapprove and 11 percent did not offer an opinion,” Quinnipiac said. “Among Democrats in November’s [2021] poll, 87 percent approved, 7 percent disapproved and 6 percent did not offer an opinion.”

