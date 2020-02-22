In Case You Missed It: The latest Democratic debate involved a bit of back-and-forth between Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders about the perils of politicking in America on a communist platform — and all the Democrats go, what’s wrong with that?

Actually, they pretended offense at being called communists. But really, what’s the difference? This is where the Democratic Party has gone: defending communism as a viable American government.

“I can’t think of a way to make it easier for Donald Trump to get reelected than listening to this conversation,” Bloomberg said, in response to Sanders’ economic plan — which is really a total government take-over of the economy — which is really the goals of all the Democrats on the presidential campaign trail, just at a slower pace than Sanders would like, and just in a more secretive manner than Sanders would push.

Bloomberg went on — a flash of common sense among the insane: “This is ridiculous. We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism and it just didn’t work.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, said Sanders and sidekick Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

What do you mean by that — calling our communist leanings out as communist?

America may be ready for the “S” word, socialism, but not yet the “C” word, said Sanders.

“We are living in many ways in a socialist society right now,” Sanders said.

Yes, that is true.

What’s also true is that there is very little difference — save for debates within the scholarly circles — between socialism and communism. It’s all government takeover. It’s all government control. It’s all statism and centralized planning; it’s all leading to the big-fisted government smashing of individual rights.

It’s all anti-American.

And that’s why Sanders has no business being on the presidential stage.

He’s an open socialist, thumbing his nose at the roots of America, at the greatness of America, at the people of America. He just doesn’t want it admitted into the national discourse that socialism is communism is Sanders; it’s one and the same.

Moreover, all of the Democratic Party has become just like Sanders — just like the openly socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The party’s followers and fan base are similarly socialist-minded. The party’s leadership are actively embracing and pushing similarly socialist minded policies and candidates.

Progressivism, socialism, communism, Democratic Party: What’s the difference?

Bloomberg tried to strike a note for capitalism — and Democrats on the stage went for the outrage.

And that’s how the Democratic voters want it. The party has truly become a bizarre bundle of anti-Americanism; vote Democrat, vote communist. The reaction to Bloomberg’s defense of capitalism on the debate stage makes that clear. Democrats are pretty much communist: They just don’t want to be outed on that.

