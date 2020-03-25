Death Watch! Sean Delonas | Mar 25, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait... Share:
If you’re going to make fun of Pelosi, don’t pretty her up for the cartoon.
I keep hearing from the Dems that Trump will destroy the economy, how Cov is no worse than the seasonal flu (insert annual death rate here that nobody cares about), and how few people are actually dying from it.
Cov is a minor threat until it isn’t. If you take it serious now, we won’t need to panic tomorrow.
a. Few people are dying because we’re taking precautions, as per Trump’s direction. In NY and some other Lib cities we see how bad things get when people ignore those precautions.
b. Cov is definitely worse than the flu, as it can cause permanent lung damage, as well as damage to other organs.
c. Cov attacks older and unhealthy people the hardest. Dems seem to be fine with killing off their parents. Big surprise there, since they’re happy to kill off their children. But the Dem “leadership” is all old wretches. If Pelosi et ilk don’t take this seriously they will be digging their own graves. That part doesn’t bother me so much but leave my 80 year old mother out of your evil schemes.