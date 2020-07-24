Mayor de Blasio threatened Wednesday to go to court to block President Trump from bringing his controversial federal crackdown to NYC.

Hizzoner said the federal troops are unwanted and unneeded in the fight to stem an uptick in violent crime.

“If one of these federal officers steps foot in New York City with the intention of denying the First Amendment rights of New Yorkers we will be in court immediately and we will win,” the mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He repeated his threat at his morning briefing at City Hall, suggesting that Trump was simply trying to use “bluster’ to sow partisan division and rile up his right-wing base.

De Blasio said federal troops or agents would only exacerbate the situation on New York streets.

“It would just create a lot of pain and confusion,” he said. “Maybe that’s what he wants.”

