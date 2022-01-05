The Manhattan district attorney’s office is closing its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing home COVID-19 deaths without bringing charges.

“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor who represents Cuomo, said Monday, per Fox News. “I was told that after a thorough investigation – as we have said all along – there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”

The investigation was first opened after a report last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that the state’s health department underreported nursing home COVID-19 deaths by as much as 50 percent.

As previously reported by Human Events News, Cuomo instructed nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, which became a subject of widespread discussion after thousands of patients contracted the virus.

“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” James said in a statement at the time. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

