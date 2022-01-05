The Manhattan district attorney’s office is closing its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing home COVID-19 deaths without bringing charges.
“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor who represents Cuomo, said Monday, per Fox News. “I was told that after a thorough investigation – as we have said all along – there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”
The investigation was first opened after a report last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that the state’s health department underreported nursing home COVID-19 deaths by as much as 50 percent.
As previously reported by Human Events News, Cuomo instructed nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, which became a subject of widespread discussion after thousands of patients contracted the virus.
“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” James said in a statement at the time. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.”
Manhattan D.A. Closes Investigation Into Nursing Home Deaths Without Charging Andrew Cuomo
Kill ’em before they’re born—kill ’em when they’re old. Not exactly life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
” there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.” None that would be pursued anyway.
Laws?? WHAT LAWS..
The left sees ALL LAWS as mere suggestions.
democrats rats are immune to the law they are above the law except gods law!
Why did Cuomo resign then? Especially if he said he did nothing wrong.
What’s the bet, he will USE THIS, as an excuse to say “I AM RESCINDING MY resignation!”
He resigned because many women screamed “sexual abuse.” He will try to repent on judgement day, when he realizes where he is going, but it will be too late.
Democrats are NOT going to charge democrats. If Cuomo were a republican they would have hung him from a street light.
The DA is closing a case against Cuomo without charges? That can’t be true? YYYYEEEESSS and YYYYEEEESSSS, The Deep Swamp lives and SWAMP SCUM survive and go free. Shameful.
MORE AND More they keep PROVING THE POINT, that NASTY NANCY was wrong in her statement of “NO one is above the law”, AS YET AGAIN We see democrats, NEVER GET HELD TO account for breaking the law…
Yet the NY DA continues to pursue President Trump.
Trump’s not mobbed up. You figure out the rest…..
I’m curious : Any chance the Prosecutors who vacated these charges happen to own any prize race horses? I see an historic pattern….
It is impossible for a democrat to commit any crime. Blind justice was created by and for democrats.