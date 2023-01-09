(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.

A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down.

The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of dollars to the economy, though it cautioned the number can vary widely and is hard to determine.

Republicans blasted the Biden administration after the report was released.

“Now we learn the truth,” said U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, who lamented the loss of “working class jobs” in the U.S. “Not to mention our energy independence. All for the fanatical climate religion of the left.”

Republicans have been critical of Biden for his energy policies long before this report. That criticism hit a fever pitch last summer when gas prices hit record highs, surpassing an average of $5 per gallon nationally.

“Countless jobs and billions of dollars were lost because [Biden] canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. Who benefitted? Certainly not the American people,” U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said. “It certainly energized radical leftists who categorically hate fossil fuels. But demand remains strong, forcing us to buy more from energy producers on other continents who don’t share our interests or our commitment to providing clean, affordable energy to Americans.

“Biden had a choice, and didn’t side with the American people,” he added.

The 1,200-mile pipeline was designed to carry crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, through Montana and South Dakota to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction began under the Trump administration, but Biden revoked the permit via executive order on his first day in office, saying the pipeline “disserves the U.S. national interest.” Instead, he argued, the U.S. “must be in a position to exercise vigorous climate leadership” and canceling the pipeline would help put the world “on a sustainable climate pathway.”

Biden has touted getting prices down from their $5 peak, which he did in part by relying heavily on the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserves. Biden has also repeatedly blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the higher prices, calling it “Putin’s price hike.” That invasion has exacerbated prices, but those costs were already rising before the war.