(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has drawn fire for admitting that killing the Keystone Pipeline cost the U.S. economy thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
A report from the Department of Energy showed the pipeline would have supported tens of thousands of jobs, though the number is hard to nail down.
The report also pointed to other studies that estimated the pipeline would have added billions of dollars to the economy, though it cautioned the number can vary widely and is hard to determine.
Republicans blasted the Biden administration after the report was released.
“Now we learn the truth,” said U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, who lamented the loss of “working class jobs” in the U.S. “Not to mention our energy independence. All for the fanatical climate religion of the left.”
Republicans have been critical of Biden for his energy policies long before this report. That criticism hit a fever pitch last summer when gas prices hit record highs, surpassing an average of $5 per gallon nationally.
“Countless jobs and billions of dollars were lost because [Biden] canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. Who benefitted? Certainly not the American people,” U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said. “It certainly energized radical leftists who categorically hate fossil fuels. But demand remains strong, forcing us to buy more from energy producers on other continents who don’t share our interests or our commitment to providing clean, affordable energy to Americans.
“Biden had a choice, and didn’t side with the American people,” he added.
The 1,200-mile pipeline was designed to carry crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, through Montana and South Dakota to Steele City, Nebraska.
Construction began under the Trump administration, but Biden revoked the permit via executive order on his first day in office, saying the pipeline “disserves the U.S. national interest.” Instead, he argued, the U.S. “must be in a position to exercise vigorous climate leadership” and canceling the pipeline would help put the world “on a sustainable climate pathway.”
Biden has touted getting prices down from their $5 peak, which he did in part by relying heavily on the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserves. Biden has also repeatedly blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the higher prices, calling it “Putin’s price hike.” That invasion has exacerbated prices, but those costs were already rising before the war.
A recent analysis from GasBuddy projected that gas prices would average $3.49 per gallon this year, peaking at $4.12 per gallon in June.
“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. “The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”
The high prices last year, the energy department report, and elevated prices in 2023 mean those criticisms of Biden will likely continue.
“Joe Biden’s adherence to the green agenda destroyed jobs, destroyed revenue and is costing America’s working families untold money in inflation,” said Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of the energy workers advocacy group, Power The Future. “The Keystone XL pipeline was a common sense solution to our nation’s energy infrastructure but because it was approved by President Trump, Joe Biden couldn’t help but destroy it for petty political reasons. Joe Biden often talks about creating ‘good union jobs’ but it’s clear he will always put politics before people.”
Impeach this clown !
Thousands of jobs AND energy independence.
Too bad it didn’t cost Biden his job—it would be damned good riddance.
this is a i told you so moment and people still voted for this idiot.
Well Biden told the coal miners to learn to code…..why doesn’t he just tell the pipeline workers to code? Wango Bango it is all fixed, just by the power of Biden’s words, at least as his news media reports it.
Brilliant decision, destroy everything that worked under the administration in order to build back better? What it did do, and immediately after signing the executive order was destroy the country, the lives of those workers currently working on the pipeline along with the many more jobs which would have been created upon completion. What I do hope is destroyed is Joe Biden’s chances of being reelected!
Wow, like we needed a report to tell us this. I thought all those workers got “HIGH PAID UNION jobs”.
He does not care how people suffer as long as he gets his EV’s and all others things dependent on his energy fiasco
We see reports like this one, and stories about runaway inflation, and stories about the border crisis, and the stock market continues it’s downward slide. Yet, in November, people saw fit to let Joe’s party get the majority in the Senate, and avoid a shellacking in the House. SMDH!
We were shouting those problems all over any public media we could find even before the Biden regime took office. Now we have outrage from people talking about the damage to the economy and to jobs and what it did to our inflation rate (14.5%) since Biden was put in office. Why were these people not jumping up and down and pressuring DC to reverse course? We are now deeply entrenched in the effects of making such an outlandish move.
People who make those kinds of mistakes should never ever be allowed to hold public office, but here we are, held hostage by the many, many mistakes made by Biden as he takes his orders from Soros and Obama. Then, as a second slap in the face, we did a horrible job of voter turnout in the midterms and are now stuck with high prices on everything for two more years.
WE CAN ONLY HOPE AND PRAY THAT CITIZENS ARE NOT DUMB ENOUGH TO RE-ELECT THIS BUFFOON!!! WAKE UP AMERICA!!!