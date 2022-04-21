U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $2 million in drugs at the southern border over the last week.

Most of the drugs were seized at ports of entry from Mexico – including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, BizPacReview reports.

CBP has seized the largest amount of methamphetamine at the border in fiscal year 2022: a whopping 84,500 pounds.

A U.S. citizen from Chicago was caught on April 14th with around 31 pounds of cocaine worth over $200,000 while crossing a bridge into Brownsville, Texas.

On April 15th, Border Patrol found around 23 pounds of cocaine worth $177,480 in a vehicle belonging to a 23-year-old Mexican man who lived in Brownsville. That same day, Brownsville Border Patrol seized 56 pounds of marijuana – worth around $45,000 – from an abandoned vehicle.

Border Patrol agents inspecting vehicles along another Texas highway found 29 pounds of cocaine worth almost $1 million in a single car on April 17th.

These are just a few of the many seizures that happened last week.

