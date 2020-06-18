Atlanta, GA – The head of Atlanta’s police union confirmed Wednesday that officers from the Atlanta Police Department in Zones 3 and 6 walked off the job Wednesday afternoon.
Vince Champion, southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police officers, said that police officers had stopped answering calls midshift, in response to charges against Officer Garrett Rolfe who is accused of murdering Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
“The union, we would never advocate this. We wouldn’t advocate a blue flu,” Champion said. “We don’t know the numbers. Apparently we’re learning that command staff are asking outlying counties for support and aren’t getting it.”
After mass walkouts among members of the Atlanta police department, the mayor began requesting assistance from mutual aid jurisdictions. Officers from these jurisdictions are refusing to respond to any call other than one for an officer down.
— Blue Flu Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2020
Decaturish has calls out to public affairs officers in Gwinnett, DeKalb and Cobb counties for confirmation.
Just got this email from an Atlanta police officer:
"Atlanta police officers are refusing to answer the radio and walking off of the job. The county can go screw themselves. If you want a society without police we’ll give you one. Let it burn!"
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 17, 2020
What started in Zone 6 quickly spread throughout the entire Atlanta PD as officers walked off their shifts. The #BlueFlu has started in Atlanta, but I have a feeling it's going to spread nationwide as the hate for the men & women who hold the Thin Blue Line continues to grow.
— Fmr. Sheriff Mark Curran 🇺🇸 (@ElectMarkCurran) June 18, 2020
Text from APD officer:
“I can confirm the walk-off is real. Whole shifts have left and overnight shifts are refusing to come in”
— Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 18, 2020
A spokesperson for APD called reports of a walkout “inaccurate.”
“Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate,” the spokesperson said. “However, the department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents throughout the city.”
Zones 3 and 6 cover south Atlanta, where Rolfe killed Rayshard Brooks after a June 12 DUI arrest turned into an altercation. Rolfe fired three bullets at Brooks as he fled with a taser in hand. Video of the shooting suggests Brooks pointed the taser at officers as he fled.
A protest the next day descended into vandalism and the arson of the Wendy’s restaurant where the shooting occurred. Police and state fire officials have offered a reward for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the arsonists.
Champion accused Paul Howard, Fulton county’s district attorney, of lying about what is happening in a press conference earlier today when Howard suggested that officer Devin Brosnan had turned state’s evidence and is testifying.
“The attorney for the officer said that’s not true two minutes later, and said he’s not pleading guilty and not offering state’s evidence,” Champion said.
Other local media are seeing evidence of the walkout.
Atlanta INtown reports, “A drive around Zone 6 indicated there was not the usual APD presence. A Georgia State Patrol unit was handling a two-car accident at Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue around 9 p.m. The APD’s precinct at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center appeared empty. Down in Grant Park, the Zone 3 precinct was populated by Fulton County Sheriff units.”
Rayshard Brooks arrested for DWI, resisted arrest with violence, fought the police officers, stole the police officer’s Tazor weapon, fired the weapon at the police officer and he was shot.
Humm…… He wasn’t on his way home just eating his Skittles.
Let Atlanta burn like when Sherman marched through.This Black can’t do anything wrong bull**** has to stop.
If only someone could have seen this coming.
Oh that’s right, we all did. Everyone here knew this would happen. How stupid would I need to be if I’m a cop and I get fired/arrested for doing my job?
This was 100% predictable and preventable. Atlanta is going to burn for crying over a dangerous criminal who shot at the cops.
Paul Howard, Fulton county’s district attorney, bowed to Black *****Matters. The two officers did the right thing. Paul Howard and the Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms can go to ****. Charging officers who were just doing their jobs. I hope most of the Atlanta Police Department walks out. The police officers are not allowed to do their jobs in this politically correct society. What a joke. I do not know why anyone would want to be a police officer, when they are spit on, in the inner cities and they are spit on by the trash politicians.
It’s one thing when criminals hate you. That’s to be expected. It’s what you signed up for. But when the city officials who should have your back are trying to destroy you, there’s no way to do the right thing. Might as well walk off and let the city collapse.
Not only do we need the city officials to value the police, but we must have We The People demanding city officials value the police. Any that don’t need to be forcibly pried from office and flushed down the toilet. These socialists are a more destructive force than any invading army.
It won’t be long before these major metro areas start to see the fruits of there disrespect for the Police officers that are out there just trying to keep a lid on the boiling pot. Once they walk away and the pot boils over and spreads out of the hell holes and into their suburbs……..That’s when the real screaming will begin.
I’m stocking up on popcorn because this will be something to watch!
As long as you watch from a safe distance. Whatever you think the safe distance is, double it. Watch from there.
Just make sure that your 50 bmg is ready to go.
LOCK AND LOAD AND KEEP THE POWDER DRY
We are in for a rough time ahead.
Each from our own experience shapes our perspective
Did not think in the case of George Floyd the officers did anything wrong
In this case, believe the officer is as guilty of overreacting as Rayshard Brooks. If Rayshard Brooks deserved to be shot for overreacting, losing his head, the officer deserves the same punishment for overreacting and losing his
Both perceived a threat to their life and reacted
People do need to keep in mind
The police are the line which separates us all from what is under the law and what is outside the law and when people try to bring into the protected space created by the law where peace must reign if the law is to rule, violence, they are breaching the peace and a threat to everyone’s life and any and all force will be used to restore the peace
It is really not that hard of a concept to understand. Either the law rules or it will be a reign of terror
And since so many have lived so long in a nanny state they do not know they are the king in this country responsible for its existence and have two duties to the rule of law, obey it and UPHOLD it
If the mob breaches the thin blue line they will find those who love the peace armed and ready forming the next line and they will not find anyone to cry and complain to because they are a hostile force and must cease to exist, every last one of them
So don’t cross the thin blue line, that is the last line where you have rights
And when the police start calling in sick en masse with the Blue Flu, it will be the black neighborhoods that will be abandoned first. The socialists and race baiters have convinced the black community that all cops are evil. They’re about to find out what happens when the evil cops are gone.
Real estate values will plummet.
Business opportunities will dry up.
Nobody will deliver food or retail goods to these areas.
And a million other spin-off tragedies that we can’t fully plumb right now, because nobody’s ever been this stupid before.
When all this goes down, we need to make sure they all know it wasn’t the cops’ fault for leaving. It wasn’t Trump’s fault for being Orange Man Bad. It was the socialists and race baiters who convinced the black community that they’d be better off without all the evil cops.
Also they will come to see the wisdom of the 2nd Amendment.
I predict Atlanta will burn flat. First fireman gets shot at they will quit too. No food deliveries, utilities will go down. Atlanta will revert to a dark ages plague village. In one month….
This seems like a very stupid thing for the DA to do. Clearly it’s not murder. I looked at what he’s saying. At the split second he shot he wasn’t a threat. That’s a totally different ball park from having a knee on a guy for well over 5 minutes. They were engaged in a fight for their lives. That’s not murder. It’s not even man. The cop should get a medal for protecting us from another criminal. A criminal that doesn’t care about anyone else by driving so drunk he passed out behind the wheel. Passed out long enough for the police to be called and respond.
The DA needs to lose his law license.
Question: What type of police do communist / socialist countries (China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, etc) have? Answer: Brutal repressive ones. Do these fools not understand that if they succeed in their goal of destorying our country and turning it socialist the police will be much worse than they are today.