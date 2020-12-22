As Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden anticipates assuming the White House – despite more and more evidence surfacing of widespread election fraud – his campaign promises of unity increasingly appear to be lip service, especially after his campaign manager called GOP legislators “a bunch of [expletives].”

Besides labeling Republicans with an extremely offensive term, presumed incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was “terrible” – an indication that Biden’s assurances of bringing about bipartisan unity is more of a show than an expectation.

Classic case of doublespeak

Just before the foul-mouthed O’Malley Dillon let people know exactly what she and the Democratic Party thinks about Republicans, she continued the far-left’s mantra about Biden leading an administration that would eagerly seek to work hand-in-hand with the GOP to pass legislation – when and if President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon claimed in a recent interview with Glamour. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of [expletives]. Mitch McConnell is terrible, but this sense that you couldn’t wish for that – you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible – that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that, too.”

This attack comes at a time when McConnell was the one initiating a reconciliation by reaching out and giving Biden a premature [and arguably undeserved] congratulations for winning a highly contested [and many say rigged] presidential election.

“McConnell (R-Ky.), the Senate majority leader, for the first time on Tuesday, recognized Biden’s [disputed] victory over President Trump after the Electoral College certified the election results in all 50 states, [and] Biden said he called McConnell to thank him for recognizing his victory and said that they had a ‘good conversation,’” The Hill recounted. “McConnell and Biden served in the Senate together and have a decades-long relationship. They also cut deals together when Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.”

Calling a spade a spade …

Regardless, the Democrats’ repugnance toward anything Republican – or rooted in biblical values – has been the trend in Washington since former President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

“[W]e all know the calls for unity were never genuine – Democrats have to follow the script, but they have never been eager to speak with, work with, or deal with those who aren’t like them,” Townhall’s Matt Vespa pointed out. “It’s been that way for four years … it has probably been the case since Obama – [and] as the Democratic Party becomes more unhinged, more left-wing, and more authoritarian, conservatives are viewed as the people standing in the way of a neo-Trotskyite blooming in America.”

The unhinged attack coming from Biden’s presumed deputy chief of staff is nothing out of the ordinary, as Democrats have constantly resorted to name-calling in the face of opposition and defeat – or when trying to deflect attention away from their own scandals.

“[T]hese people have called us worse – we’ve been called deplorable, traitors, Russian bots, racists, sexists, misogynists and Nazis,” Vespa recollected. “We’re going to accept Biden as president the same way the left did with Trump – we’re not, and ’round and ’round we go.”

He asserted that Republicans cannot complacently sit around and let Democrats destroy the country uncontested after overtly stealing a presidential election riddled with fraud.

“Sorry, I don’t have to like people who think I was akin to the SS Gestapo because I didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton,” Vespa argued. “We have to win these [Jan. 5] Georgia runoffs to clip the wings of this [presumably] incoming administration – a Republican Senate keeps the more insane action items from the Democrats at bay for a little while longer. The hope is that the GOP can muster a big 2022 midterm year, retake the House, and expand its Senate majority, God-willing.”

The October Surprise – delayed by the pro-Biden mainstream media and Democratic Party until after the election in December – exposing the shady business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with the Ukraine and China for economic and political gain, was also brought up.

“By this time, maybe the Hunter Biden story – which the media thought [or rather claimed] was a distraction – will provide more evidence that the Bidens are dirty, leading to a newly ushered Republican Congress to begin legitimate impeachment proceedings against Creepy Joe,” Vespa added. “President Kamala Harris is not a worry with a GOP Congress. Even Mitt Romney – squish city as he is – would dare not to back anything she would push … if anything.”

Smoke and mirrors?

Regardless of his Party’s vitriolic attack on anything constitutional, biblical or resembling traditional values as being racist, bigoted, “hate speech,” conspiracy theories or anti-science, Biden and his sidekick insist that he can move his progressive agenda forward – even as Republicans control the U.S. Senate with a majority.

“During the primary and general elections, Biden repeatedly insisted that his decades in the Senate and longstanding relationships with some GOP lawmakers would position him to be able to work with Republicans,” The Hill recalled. “Many on the left expressed skepticism about this, as McConnell has a reputation for being a political figure and Republicans over the past four years have increasingly become the party of Trump.”

Biden’s wishful thinking – or what many consider a false assertion – was perpetuated by O’Malley Dillon.

“Which is not to say [Biden getting the Senate to pass Democrats’ legislation] is easy – it is like a relationship … you can’t do politics alone, [because] if the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard,” she conceded to Glamour before insisting that Biden is the man who can get the job done. “But I think, more than not, people want to see impact – they want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors … and this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”