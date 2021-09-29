Economic analysts and politicians mocked US President Joe Biden for tweeting that his “Build Back Better” plan would “cost zero dollars.”

Even supporters of the president called him out on social media for making a statement that was plainly untrue.

Republicans have slammed the White House’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation package, charging that the colossal spending bill “ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families,” Fox News reported.

Moderate Democrats have also attacked the size of the legislation, with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) criticizing the bill’s lack of cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

“I don’t think we can afford everything,” Murphy said, according to Fox News. “Unless something changes, I have no choice but to vote no on every subtitle (in the bill) and on final passage.”

Others have voice concerns that the costly bill will result in massive tax increases on the middle class.

In the midst of the battle over the package, Biden shot back on Twitter, stating: “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.”

“Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) tweeted, “Simple math for President Biden: $3.5 trillion does not equal zero.”

In a follow up tweet, Tenney said that she “[had] to admit, I thought this was from a parody account when I first read it.”

“It was disturbing to see it was actually from our president,” Tenney said. “He thinks he can spend an unprecedented $3.5 trillion and not add a penny to the debt? This is who is in charge? Scary.”

(c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.