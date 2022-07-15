Former President Barack Obama recently gave a speech in which he attacked the critics of “identity politics.” At the June Copenhagen Democracy Summit Obama said: “I have little sympathy for reactionaries who cynically condemn identity politics or cancel culture when really all they’re doing is trying to preserve existing privilege or excuse entrenched injustice, or bigotry. I mean, the original identity politics is racism and sexism and homophobia. That’s nothing if not identity politics, and it’s done a lot more harm than some tweet from an aggrieved liberal.”
“Reactionaries”?
Yes, that would be the same Obama who burst on the national scene by giving a rafter-ringing keynote speech at the Boston 2004 DNC convention where he denounced identity politics. Then-Illinois state Sen. Obama said: “There are those who are preparing to divide us, the spin masters and negative ad peddlers who embrace the politics of anything goes. Well, I say to them tonight, there’s not a liberal America and a conservative America — there’s the United States of America. There’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America. The pundits like to slice-and-dice our country into red states and blue states; red states for Republicans, blue states for Democrats. But I’ve got news for them, too. … We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.”
Days before he announced his race to become a Democratic nominee for president in 2008, Obama gave his first “60 Minutes” interview:
“60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft: “You think the country’s ready for a black president?”
Obama: “Yes.”
Kroft: “You don’t think it’s going to hold you back?”
Obama: “No. I think if I don’t win this race, it will be because of other factors. It’s going to be because I have not shown to the American people a vision for where the country needs to go that they can embrace.”
At a 2007 speech at Brown Chapel AME church, presidential candidate Obama talked about the black struggle, how much had been achieved and that which remained: “The previous generation, the Moses generation, pointed the way. They took us 90% of the way there. But we still got that 10% in order to cross over to the other side.”
This is the Obama the American people assumed they had hired in November 2008. Hopeful, positive, a liberal Democrat, to be sure, but a black man who could serve, at the very least, as a racial reconciler, keenly aware of how far America has come. When he entered the Oval Office the third week of January 2009, his approval rating approached 70%. A January 2009 ABC News poll found that 58% thought race relations would improve under Obama. But by October 2016, one month before the presidential election, a CNN/ORC poll found 54% thought race relations worsened under Obama, including 40% of blacks and 57% of whites.
Obama, as president, peddled — with little evidence — an ever-growing list of race grievances. The list included “the Cambridge police acted stupidly”; racism is “still part of our DNA that’s passed on”; “if I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon (Martin)”; holding up Ferguson as a microcosm of racial strife in America; inviting race-hustling incendiary the Rev. Al Sharpton to the White House over 70 times; and embracing the Black Lives Matter movement, an activist organization based on the false narrative of police “systemic racism” against blacks. Obama rarely missed an opportunity to be the conciliator Americans thought him to be. He knows that racism has never been a less significant factor as an obstacle to American success. His very election and reelection stands as a testament to that truth.
Obama won the presidency based on a lie. He entered the presidency as an articulate, even-tempered racial unifier and left as an articulate, even-tempered racial incendiary. Today he plays the race card from his $12 million bunker in Martha’s Vineyard.
This treasonous PinocchiObamma is still forcing his traitorous, destructive policies upon the U.S. through his puppet president Joe Biden.
This puppet president Biden doesn’t even know what day of the week it is. Biden just obediently does what he is told to do by his treasonous, socialist Democrat Party masters.
Aye, and I still believe he has never been a US Citizen, ever.
westtexan: Yep, another treasonous Democrat Party’s Con and Deception.
Pity our gop had not the BALLS< to push that issue in 2008… MAYBE had they had them, we wouldn't have been SADDLED with him for 8 years, and his hand picked pupped Joe, for 2 more..
Obama just like Biden, they were not elected by intelligent people. Mental midgets voted for them, but I find it difficult to believe that Obama was elected a second term, after all of the bad politics he invoked. Biden was placed in the WH by Obama who knew how badly he wanted to be president. It was a 3.0 term for Obama. Biden was told, I can make it happen, but you must do as I say. Being the Brown Nosed Puppet that Biden is, Obama knew he could count on Biden to follow his lead! This is why we must get rid of Soros, Obama and the Corrupt Biden Family/ administration. They are all evil!
True, we can vote for all the conservatives we want. TILL WE Eliminate the ROT of soros and his hand picked puppets, we won’t change much.
Barack H. Obama Stated As democrat President, That ” America, Wasn’t,” Exceptional.” Not In his Opinion Anyway.
“…….One thing that’s clear from the interview is that Alinsky was neither an idealist nor an ideologue. This is also an important revelation about Barack Obama; despite all the talk about the morality of social justice, it’s just a whitewash for turning the engine of government into what amounts to a money skimming operation and gaining power for the sake of power…..” Breitbart
ALINSKI, Like Barack H. Obama, were, ” COMMUNITY ORGANIZERS.”
Barack Hussein Obama, the great statesman from Illinois who became President, Just like Abe Lincoln. Lincoln gave us the Gettysburg Address,,,”and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” All we get from Obama is more Ghetto Burg rants “and that government of the bigotry, by the bigotry and for the Democrats will keep us elected in Perpetuity. If race does not work to divide them, and sexism fails, we can always count on homophobia to keep those votes coming in where “The Dumb and Dumbed down” becomes the new privileged class. We promised them class unity, but had division lined up in our back pockets all along as our weapon of choice. Government of the party, by the media, and for leaders like me, Joe and Hillary to get rich, while the hard working middle class white taxpayers begin to perish from our cities, and what was once the good American earth.”
Barack Hussein Obama (barry) Hussein is a muslim name . His father changed his name to a muslim one.
Like Barry Soetoro,,,,,which translates as a Dingle Berry with sore toes from walking all over THE PEOPLE.
Still the Manchurian Kenyan!
The Great Black Hype. He was nothing then—he is nothing now.
That is correct, but many Blacks still think he is their idol! He is nothing but a Brown Nosed Puppet, who will continue to play the Pretend President, while Obama pulls the strings.
That’s because, they ONLY SEE RACE.. Nothing else.
Obama! See what happens when you didn’t earn it or it was GIVEN to you because of the pigment in your skin. Worthless divider. ‘At some point, haven’t you made enough money?’ Says Obama as he and his ungrateful behemoth wife, move into their seaside gigantic mansion. What a phony fraud.
Actually, he left as an inarticulate, ill-tempered racial incendiary! And still is one today, helping George Soros to run the country into the ground. Don’t have to wonder who is dictating the idiotic moves by this current White House.
This is what they are doing, destroying our country. Obama tried in 2088-2016 and he did not succeed so now he is back and Soros in backing him! Corrupt Biden is the Brown Nosed Puppet he has always been.
Still?Always been.Race hustlers get rich on keeping racism alive.
Sure they do, just look at the likes of Al Sharpton, Jessie Jackson, that dude from the Islam nation, obama, and the rest of those running the con in America.
Loiuis farikan…
Openly he may have denounced identity politics but it was what he practiced throughout his whole career, it’s never about the issues, it’s about the person and his or her ability to attract tageted groups, a concept that is slowly melting in the light of harsh reality when political dogma vies with personal belief.
And isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think? A little too ironic. And yeah, I really do think. – Alanis Morissette
As I was reading this story, all I could think about was the song “Ironic”. This country has never been this divided in my 56 years on this planet since this race-baiting #@*! was president!
I look at all the comments and to me, they mean absolutely nothing. If everyone of these comments would instead say (as I am saying) I will talk to all my friends and covince them that voting for the likes of those running the destruction of “our” USA need to be voted out. We can make a great comeback if we stand together and vote accordingly.
FYI: Some of my friends are of a different party (I am an independent) so I can only give them my opinion and reason thereto about why a vote needs to be in the best interest of the USA and not of a party.