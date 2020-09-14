As usual Tom Stiglich | Sep 14, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 32 votes. Please wait... Share:
Spot on, these fools are standing up for an organization, black lies matter, that is an admitted MARXIST organization that does not give a damn about black lives. They step over thousands of dead blacks to get to the one dead black that was, in their mind, violent criminal or not, that should have been allowed to continue a life of crime unhindered. Being black IS NOT A GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD, blacks are subject to the same laws the rest of are.
I swear, the entire NFL has lost its moral compass. And the lead moron is Good Old Roger.