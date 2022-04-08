Around His Neck Gary Varvel | Apr 8, 2022 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
This destructive, treasonous, corrupt, lying, demented, immoral, puppet president F… Joe Biden is a direct reflection of the character of the Democrat Party.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Two birds of a feather.
The alphabet media is the cause of this corruption by Joe The Dunce. The alphabet media has allowed this to happen for decades. Only their puppets, the baby killing Democrats, get away with virtually anything.