The fact that the Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health abortion case didn’t stop Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from attempting to delegitimize the decision, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of being “credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple accounts” with “corroborated details.” Yet the court, says Ocasio-Cortez, “is letting him decide on whether to legalize forced birth in the US.”
Of course, “credibly accused” is not any kind of legal standard, unlike, say, liberal notions about due process and the presumption of innocence. Indeed, there is nothing for the FBI to investigate because there are no “corroborated details” that sustain Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh. Ford alleged to have “100%” certitude that Kavanaugh had assaulted her in the 1980s, yet she possessed 0% memory of any details that could have substantiated her claim — not even a time nor a place. Every witness the accuser maintained had been at the suburban Maryland party where the alleged attack occurred has, under threat of felony, denied knowledge of the assault and stated they have no recollection of the get-together. This includes Ford’s then-best friend Leland Keyser. There is not even a witness who could corroborate that Blasey Ford had ever met Kavanagh.
In the hierarchy of “rights,” abortion apparently sits above all others. In the mind of Democrats, then, originalist justices who may potentially overturn Roe v. Wade aren’t merely wrong, they’re nefarious extremists and thus any smear or tactic is justified in the campaign to stop them.
The groundwork for Ocasio-Cortez to delegitimize the Court was laid by Democratic senators before Blasey Ford or Julie Swetnick emerged and then-Sen. Kamala Harris was reading wholly unsubstantiated gang-rape charges against Kavanaugh into the Congressional Record. There were ludicrous hearings about yearbook jokes and drunken parties that were only meant to discredit any future decisions by the Court. Then there were the extraconstitutional standards Democrats kept inventing. Any nominee of a president who was even “under suspicion” of criminality — these were the days when Russian collusion was a thing — were “illegitimate.” Ed Markey argued that the nominee was “illegitimate” because the president was “all but named as a co-conspirator.”
Ah, the constitutional “all but” standard.
CNN’s lascivious chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, who has a personal stake in liberal abortion laws, would go on to claim that “40 percent of the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct,” which is a good reminder that Justice Clarence Thomas was also smeared in much the same way. Despite hagiographic accounts of the incident, Anita Hill was not a “credible” accuser either. To this day, no credible person — and Thomas has had scores of subordinates working for him during his years in government, before and after his confirmation — has corroborated that Thomas had acted in the ways Hill described. And yet, Democrats continue pushing the revisionist histories.
Today, many Democrats demand that President Joe Biden pack the courts and destroy the judicial system, or they threaten justices on the steps of the Supreme Court. “I want to tell you Gorsuch! I want to tell you Kavanaugh!” Chuck Schumer said last year. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”
Whatever does Schumer mean? And what exactly are justices supposed to do? Take orders from back-benchers and hyperventilating pundits on how they should rule?
There is no ex post facto clause in the Constitution. Kavanaugh was nominated by the duly elected president and confirmed by the duly elected Senate in the same constitutional manner that every Supreme Court justice in history has been nominated and confirmed. Even if you believe that the president’s behavior in January 2021 was an attempt “to overthrow the U.S. government,” that has absolutely no bearing on the appointments he made in the years 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Ocasio-Cortez also points out that Trump was “elected via minority,” which is either another extraconstitutional demand or a sign that the congresswoman is simply unaware that presidents have never been elected by the majority but rather by the Electoral College.
Furthermore, Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that overturning Roe would necessitate “forced birth” — a new talking point among pro-abortion advocates — is both factually wrong and morally repugnant. Increasingly, progressives talk about pregnancy as if it were a gruesome affliction, and unborn children as if they were malignant tumors. Whatever the case, a world without Roe would merely allow voters to decide when or how lethal force can be used against the unborn — because the issue has nothing to do with the constitutional law.
David Harsanyi is a senior writer at National Review and author of “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
This disgraceful, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat have no credibility on anything!!
Democrats convict their opponents on only accusations from another, no proof is required.
It doesn’t matter to despicable Democrats that the accused didn’t do what they were charged of.
Even if found NOT GUILTY by a court of law, If the Democrats WANT them to be guilty,
the accused are guilty in the deranged minds of Democrats.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
Orchestrate and fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
The role of the Supreme Court is to rubberstamp hastily thought out and passed legislation in the interest of expediency. It is to gather all the relevant facts and opinions and with measured debate, long absent from Congress, compare what they have amassed with The Constitution to see if such and such is outrightly prohibited, not a legitimate function of Congress or the President thus reserved to the states, a right reverting to the people.
If AOC actually read The Constitution, in particular Amendment XIV, and the majority opinion written by Justice Harry Blackmum, also the dissent by Byron White, she would discover the flaws apparent form the moment the opinion was handed down. It doesn’t really meet the requirements listed above. Instead of passing judgement of the case itself the liberals on the Court took to writing a national law where states had the authority thus usurping state authority. Liberals before the time of the decision could not get many states to pass such laws, and Congress didn’t want to for political reasons. So, they got the court to do the deed by judicial fiat which is not law in and of itself.
Instead of trying to bully the Court, which in this session doesn’t appear to be bullyable (is that a word?), the real object should be to have the states pass their own laws, which is what the liberals are afraid of because they know abortion is not as popular as they have pretended it to be relying on high profile endorsers and hiding all the lurid details behind the act itself. If members of Congress could be ousted in the manner in which they are trying to excuse Justices very few would remain in office!
AOC should shut the heck up. Then quit.
Too much to say so I will only make one comment:
‘Of course, “credibly accused” is not any kind of legal standard, unlike, say, liberal notions about due process and the presumption of innocence.’
“Irrefutable proof of Russian collusion!”—CNN
#DNC D-emocrats N-ow C-ommunist