Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been filmed grooving along to protesters who chanted ‘AOC has gotta go’ while backed by a drum beat at a fractious town hall meeting.
Protestors confronted the second-term congresswoman at a town hall in Queens on Wednesday night.
The grinning congresswoman shrugged off the aggressive criticism as she sipped from a water bottle and began to move her shoulders in beat with the chants.
She sat on a stage throughout, and continued to smile even as one furious woman appeared ready to combust with rage while screaming herself hoarse from the seats.
See more at the Daily Mail
Here’s a clip from her last townhall where her reception may have been even worse.
AOC humiliated at a Town Hall:
"You ran as an outsider yet you voted to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a nuclear war with Russia and China" pic.twitter.com/dSldpyKVLT
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 13, 2022
One must always remember: – the one thing that everyone can always depend on when it comes to the Democrat Party’s politicians and government officials is that they deliberately and constantly LIE! And they only look out for themselves, NOT the U.S. citizens.
AOC obviously dances to the beat of a different drum, obviously the one that will lead to her own destruction, having herself tried to Socially destroy THE PEOPLE in unworkable policy solutions that have laid bare her own backside like a baby in an over-soiled diaper. The permanent Democrat Feminized Socialist answer to power grabbing has turned out to be only a temporary flavor of the day,,,,,one THE PEOPLE can no longer digest and are about to expectorate in unfulfilled promises and lost expectations. Dancing in defeat inspires nobody but the political insane.
I wonder, how many of those who PROTESTED HER, were also the same ones, who VOTED HER INTO office?!
she learned those moves while bar tending and she needs to go back to being one.
Her being elected doesn’t say much for the smarts of the voters in her district. Must be because she’s able to funnel a lot of free taxpayer goodies to them.
Evidently she didn’t funnel TOO many of those “free” goodies to them, or they would not be so angry at her lack of performance in Congress!
Another politician in desperate need of cognitive test.
It’s about time she faced some blowback from her constituents. People are finally waking up to what these far lefties are up to. Vote her out!
Let’s hope they’ve finally WOKEN UP to the utter destruction, dems bring.
AOC is showing her arrogance and contempt for her constituents. It’s no wonder the protesters were furious. The protesters are right… she has to go.
Typical politician. No regard for the people. Actually mocking the people in this case.
She so dumb! Yet, those brilliant Bronx and Queens folks will gleefully send her back to Capitol Hill in November, because God Forbid they vote for a Republican! Miss those Amazon jobs in Queens yet?
OR they will vote for ANOTHER demented Dem, who will be just as bad as AOC is.
As New Yawker Curtis says, All Out Crazy needs to go.
If low wages gets you in, can you imagine how much easier it is now that you get 4 to 5 times more which allows you so many more votes. “How much is that doggie in the window” needs to be reworded and change doggie to vote
GO AWAY—DUMBA**
This mocking response by AOC to the REAL frustration and anger of her constituents at her lack of accomplishing ANYTHING useful during her time in Congress is just one more conniving Demmunist revealing their arrogance and the contempt they feel for “ordinary” Americans. They see themselves as the ruling elite, and we are just the peasants whose role is to gratify their every whim. One MORE reason why NOBODY should vote for a conniving Demmunist for ANY office.