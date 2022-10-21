Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been filmed grooving along to protesters who chanted ‘AOC has gotta go’ while backed by a drum beat at a fractious town hall meeting.

Protestors confronted the second-term congresswoman at a town hall in Queens on Wednesday night.

The grinning congresswoman shrugged off the aggressive criticism as she sipped from a water bottle and began to move her shoulders in beat with the chants.

She sat on a stage throughout, and continued to smile even as one furious woman appeared ready to combust with rage while screaming herself hoarse from the seats.

Here’s a clip from her last townhall where her reception may have been even worse.

AOC humiliated at a Town Hall: "You ran as an outsider yet you voted to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a nuclear war with Russia and China" pic.twitter.com/dSldpyKVLT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 13, 2022