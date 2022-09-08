We haven’t seen much of AOC lately and she seems to be feeling really sorry for herself. I know you must have missed her, so here goes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s unlikely she could ever be elected president of the United States — because so many people in America “hate women” and “would never let that happen.”

The socialist firebrand New York Democrat speculated about the possibilities of her launching a future White House bid in a wide-ranging and fawning cover interview with GQ magazine published Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez said that while she tries to hold onto the belief that anything is possible, her experience in Congress has “given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women.”

Read more of this pity party at the NY Post

AOC: Congressional Democrats Displayed ‘Open Hostility to My Presence, My Existence’ in First Term

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) recalled feeling “open hostility” from her Democratic colleagues during her first term in Congress in a GQ feature published on Wednesday.

Asked if she feels politically powerful, the progressive “Squad” member said: “There’s the political power of public opinion. There’s the political power of social movements. There’s a political power of platform, and in those ways I feel powerful. But since I got here, literally day one, even before day one, I’ve experienced a lot of targeting diminishment from my party.”

Pity party continues at National Review

