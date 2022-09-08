We haven’t seen much of AOC lately and she seems to be feeling really sorry for herself. I know you must have missed her, so here goes.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s unlikely she could ever be elected president of the United States — because so many people in America “hate women” and “would never let that happen.”
The socialist firebrand New York Democrat speculated about the possibilities of her launching a future White House bid in a wide-ranging and fawning cover interview with GQ magazine published Wednesday.
Ocasio-Cortez said that while she tries to hold onto the belief that anything is possible, her experience in Congress has “given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women.”
Read more of this pity party at the NY Post
AOC: Congressional Democrats Displayed ‘Open Hostility to My Presence, My Existence’ in First Term
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) recalled feeling “open hostility” from her Democratic colleagues during her first term in Congress in a GQ feature published on Wednesday.
Asked if she feels politically powerful, the progressive “Squad” member said: “There’s the political power of public opinion. There’s the political power of social movements. There’s a political power of platform, and in those ways I feel powerful. But since I got here, literally day one, even before day one, I’ve experienced a lot of targeting diminishment from my party.”
Pity party continues at National Review
#1. AOC please define “women” as in “so many people in America “hate women””
#2. “Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) recalled feeling “open hostility” from her Democratic colleagues during her first term in Congress”…….. Maybe they show “open hostility” toward you not because your a woman, maybe it is because of your bimdo bartender radical character.
There’s been FOUR women i’d have liked to see how they would have handled things if they were potus. JUST FOUR.
THE REST are too emotional, or too liberal imo, to ever do our nation a good service as potus..
AND SHE’s one of them that i never ever want to see in line..
No honey, we don’t hate women, we just hate you.
I don’t hate Alexandria Obviously Communist because she’s a woman. I hate and despise her because she’s a hypocritical Communist traitor who hates this country and everything that’s good about it.
I don’t hate her at all. I’m not that invested in her to have any emotional feelings about her. She isn’t smart enough to be a rep, much less a president, and her time in the public eye should be over soon.
Seeing how long that hag pelosi’s been around, i do not ever think AOC’s days as a rep, are numbered….
From your lips to God’s ear.
Even the far left don’t want a lady of the evening who doesn’t make money, as president
To paraphrase:
“Americans don’t hate women, …. they just hate you.”
I don’t hate AOC. I think she is pretty and interesting. If she were a bartender, I would smile at her while she served my drink and even give her a tip. She does not belong in politics or even managing said bar. Everyone should know their place in the world. She has greatly overreached her abilities.
IF she was back to being a bartender, i’d AVOID THAT BAR at all costs.. As i wouldn’t know what she was putting IN my drink.
No, they just hate YOU !
I swear that girl gets more stupid every day. The people don’t hate women, just stooges like her.