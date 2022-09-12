Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec provided a stern warning to Americans who live in cities, after highlighting how the United States had turned into a country similar to the once dystopian action horror film The Purge, wherein a seemingly normal, crime-free America in the near-future is shown to be a nightmarish hellscape for a 12-hour period once residents take part in an annual event called “the Purge,” which temporarily allows for all crime, including murder, to be decriminalized.
“America is now The Purge country,” said Posobiec. “Go look at a city like Memphis, Tennessee. Where kindergarten teachers can’t go out for a jog in the morning without being murdered, and possibly raped, where people are running around doing spree killings on Facebook Live when they should’ve been locked up in jail, but not. And yet this goes on live on social media.”
Posobiec was referring to the shooting death of four people allegedly caused by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday, who is accused of broadcasting the event while doing so.
Kelly allegedly began his frenzy around 12:56 am on Wednesday morning when he gunned down a man in his driveway. He then began his day and brandished his weapon randomly around town. Kelly then unloaded on another man around 4:38 pm as he rested in his car, killing him instantly. A few minutes later he shot a woman in the leg near Memphis’ I-240. She survived having only been shot in the leg. He then began shooting randomly around town.
Kelly was convicted of aggravated assault in 2021 and sentenced to three years, but released early. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.”
Posobiec continued: “Washington, DC, there’s now a man in custody who was firing shots from a rooftop, exposing himself in public, and then spent hours climbing across the wires in northwest DC.”
According to Fox 5 DC, the man, who allegedly sparked a standoff that lasted hours on Wednesday, was experiencing a “mental health crisis” when he “climbed across power lines from one side of the street to the other. He sat along tree branches and when police weren’t able to get him down, they inflated what appeared to be a giant moon bounce on the street below.”
Posobiec then pointed to California, where he noted that “Power outages at night in California, in a heatwave, while violent criminals are allowed to roam the streets” are taking place. “This was a movie called The Purge, it was science fiction, but now it’s reality. This is real life in the United States of America.”
“So it’s a simple question,” Posobiec said. “Do we want to continue to live in this country in the way that we currently do, where people are terrified? Where people are asking, ‘how do we carry more guns’ because they need to protect themselves.
Posobiec warned young parents that if they haven’t already left city centers, that they need to do so immediately, as they are near collapse.
“If you’re in one of these cities, you just got to get out of there. You’ve got to get out of there for the time being so that they can collapse. They’re going to collapse. I’m telling you. This is what’s coming. We know the people that live there continue to vote for these District Attorneys, they continue to vote for insane justice schemes where they allow violent criminals out on the streets.
“So, if that’s what they’re going to be, then fine. But you know what, you don’t want your kids there, you don’t want your family there, you don’t want anything yo own there.
“Carjackings in tunnels. What are you even going to do if you get carjacked in a tunnel? You can’t go. What if your kids are in a car when they come to carjack you. Have you even thought of that?
“Because I’m a young parent, and I’ve got two little boys and I’m talking to other parents in our friend groups, outside of communities. People are freaked out right now,” he added.
Instead of purging the cities. Purge the Democrat Party’s destructive rule of cities.
Note – The crime, corruption, mismanagement and soft on crime every Democrat city is.
ITS Not just the dem politicians though. ITS THEIR VOTERS AS well, that need a good rollicking..
I won’t even visit one of these s**tholes, let alone live in one.
Even now it’s more like the movie “Escape from New York”, where at least there they could wall out the Island of illegal aliens, crime drugs, death and destruction. Soon we will be walling in entire Democrat run cities to in essence make them American Prisons where the criminals who remain get locked in while their crimes get locked out of the rest of the country. Thanks to Joe we now have an additional 2 million illegals with no social services or Housing created to house and feed them. Drugged Hungry people with no place to live are soon provoked to do acts of desperation where violence is embraced rather than starvation and no shelter. Just what did they think would happen, when millions unskilled are let across the border whose first act is to break our immigration laws. Do you really think that this kind of criminal mindset would not continue into other areas that threaten the safety of Valid honest wealth producing American citizens who care not a damn about social activism and just want to be left alone in peace? NO wonder the Democrats want to disarm them, lest the Democrat party pf preplanned social unrest gets what they really deserve for their misdeeds,,,a January 6th armed with the ability not to take down the Republic, but take it back from the political criminals. Law-abiding American need no fear of they who would enforce the laws of THE PEOPLE these democrats abuse., just the Criminals.
there’s days i would just LOVE TO make that tv show Under the Dome, a reality, and dome up EVERY ONE OF THESE DEM Ruined cities.. For good.
Because of this and so much more, we moved from a Baltimore (one of the wrecked cities) suburb to Panama (as in the Panama Canal) in 2018. We live in Pedasi, a small fishing village in the very southern part of the country. We are about 1 mile from the ocean and love it. Not one shooting here is four years.
Not only is it probably safer down there, but cheaper i bet..