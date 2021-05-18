Ever since leaving the United Kingdom for Los Angeles, Prince Harry can’t seem to stay out of the headlines. Most recently, he’s facing a heap of backlash after calling the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution “bonkers.”

The Duke of Sussex made the comments during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last week.

He discussed what he called the media “freezing frenzy” stemming from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically blasted the paparazzi.

“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” Harry said. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” he continued.

It seems that since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved across the pond, he is now an expert in the U.S. Constitution!

Indeed, his comments received loads of criticism online.

The post ROYAL PAIN IN THE Constitution Expert Prince Harry Calls First Amendment ‘Bonkers’ appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.