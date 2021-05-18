Ever since leaving the United Kingdom for Los Angeles, Prince Harry can’t seem to stay out of the headlines. Most recently, he’s facing a heap of backlash after calling the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution “bonkers.”
The Duke of Sussex made the comments during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last week.
He discussed what he called the media “freezing frenzy” stemming from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically blasted the paparazzi.
“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” Harry said. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”
“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” he continued.
It seems that since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved across the pond, he is now an expert in the U.S. Constitution!
Indeed, his comments received loads of criticism online.
The post ROYAL PAIN IN THE
Constitution Expert Prince Harry Calls First Amendment ‘Bonkers’ appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yeah, we don’t have enough foreign meddling in every aspect of our nation’s heritage and value system, but be reminded, Harry, we won our freedom from your home country—don’t come over here criticizing one single thing. If you don’t like what you see, go back home to being a Royal A$$.
PITY when he requested the visa to move here, our state dept didn’t tell him to ‘GO TO HELL!”
this is what royal privledge looks like.
Prince Harry and Meghan, since you two “drama queens” hate our First Amendment rights, I suggest you immediately take a one way trip to North Korea. With no freedom of speech in North Korea, you two “drama queens” will no longer be able to be interviewed by Oprah.
AND Don’t ever come back!
“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” he continued. This arrogant as**hat needs to be slapped upside the head. I’ve got so much I want to say about what a jacka** this jerk is!
I ignore liberal American idiots, I sure as heck am not going to listen to a foreign liberal idiot disparage our Consitution. Especially after the foreign idiot admitted ‘I don’t know much about the 1st Amendment’. And, true enough, he doesn’t.
If he has specific objections he should state what they are. His vague, “I’ve got a lot to say…” doesn’t get it. Maybe he should just button his stiff upper lip until understands what he’s talking about. Maybe his next move will be to reclaim the kingship over the cColonies that George III lost over 200 years agi.
I thought they wanted to ‘retire’ from the Royal family because they wanted their privacy. Clearly that wasn’t the case. They both seem to be spending all their time sharing their thoughts, feelings, and ideas with anyone and everyone who will pay them to listen to them.
What Prince Harry did with the Oprah interview and subsequent sharing he’s done is pathetic. You don’t air your family’s problems on international TV. If there are issues (and what family doesn’t have something of an issue) you discuss it privately and work to find a peaceful understanding. It is rude to your grandparents, your parents, and your sibling to make all sorts of public accusations and leave them no way to refute them or defend themselves.
It’s like asking “Have you stopped beating your wife?” No answer will be good. I’ve lost a great deal of respect for this man.
YEa, i often LAUGH at stars, sports athletes etc, who say “WE WANT our privacy”, then DO AS MANY INTERVIEWS as they can…
This uber-privileged ungrateful twosome gouged an extravagant fairy-tale royal wedding before abandoning the accompanying duties for empty Hollywood celebrity. They go directly from their weeping couch in their therapists’ office to air their beefs on TV and any other platform that will pay them while simultaneously excoriating the press for not giving them their “privacy” (translation: not acting as stenographers for them and occasionally having the nerve to criticize their actions).
They are the most UNgracious backstabbing royals ever and should give up their titles, donate the millions those titles brought them and become Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten in obscurity ASAP. Running their mouths as Harry’s grandfather was dying and casting aspersions on the parenting abilities of his grieving father and grandmother coping with widowhood at age 95 is the lowest you can go. These two dim-bulbs are paid millions for their childish burblings because Dem voters love anarchists who backstab traditionalists.
I actually doubt that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was Harry’s Grandfather. He bares zero resemblance to Prince Charles and little to his brother. He certainly has no respect for the royal family, especially to the Queen. He should get his own act together before throwing stones.
I wonder, did they ever DO a DNA test??
Here’s something really bonkers: https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/7316dca7-aa50-4ea2-bcbf-9787d03d20ad
I honestly don’t care what Harry thinks about the U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights. These documents and our freedom largely came in response to his ancestors and our desire to leave the British empire.
If Harry doesn’t like the U.S. he can always go back to England. From where I sit many people like Queen Elizabeth, but it isn’t clear that the rest of the family is all that popular with the Brits. They all may find themselves looking for jobs sooner than they realize.
” “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” he continued.”
Still got one foot in the Royal camp, have we? Still not too sure about the supposed merits of the Magna Carta?
A commoner now…but a very special and elite commoner.