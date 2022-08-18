Members of Congress today received a multi-page memo from a group of “concerned service members” alleging illegal activities by the Department of Defense related to COVID inoculations and mandates.

The memo, submitted under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act and dated August 15, 2022, is signed by nine officers representing five branches of the U.S. military – the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Coast Guard. A single paragraph summarizes the gist of the whistleblower memo:

“Since 24 August 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD) has unlawfully administered Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products (i.e., products authorized but not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)) as if they were fully licensed FDA approved products. Military members have not been allowed to exercise their legal right to refuse EUA products, despite the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) assertion that ‘Comirnaty-labeled’ vaccines only became available for the DoD to order on 20 May 2022. Evidence also exists that the new ‘Comirnaty-labeled’ products are not FDA approved in accordance with applicable laws.”

Just last week, American Family News reported the findings of a researcher who suggested the federal government may have violated the rights of American civilians and military personnel by mandating they take COVID-19 experimental “vaccines.” Now comes this memo that points out that under 21 U.S. Code section 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(II)(iii), recipients of an EUA product are required to be informed of their option to accept or refuse administration.

“This means that by law,” states the memo, “no one can mandate EUA products and the Government must inform recipients of their right to refuse. Service members are not being informed of the option to refuse administration of EUA products, nor are they provided with any other required information such as the risks associated with the product.”

Instead, the whistleblowers explain, military leadership is “coercing” members of the U.S. military into accepting administration of EUA products “through unlawful threats against their careers and livelihoods.”

Other portions of the detailed memo call into question the status of the new “Comirnaty-labeled” products, suggesting there is evidence of “fraudulent labeling,” which would be a federal crime.

Signatories to the memo are requesting that members of Congress promptly investigate these matters and hold accountable those found to have acted unlawfully.

“Please end illegal EUA mandates and all related fraudulent activity to ensure that our military can once again be counted on to uphold the rule of law in support of our Constitution,” the memo concludes.

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.