Gullibility
Saw a funny cartoon that showed a cookie saying “The CDC now recommends that if we do the Hokey Pokey we can turn this around!”
Gotta have some humor while in the very dark days of Marxist Dem tyranny that, if God has mercy on us, will come to a spectacular crushing end very soon.
Hopefully a newly elected Repub Party will stand up without fear or favor & fight to remove all Marxist Dems, be they politicians or their embedded bureaucrats, from positions of authority in govt & then ensure prosecution of those who abused their power &/or committed already proven crimes.