Will California go from banning religious books to burning them?

Two weeks ago, we warned you about the implications of California’s “Must Stay Gay Bill” (see here and here). Now others are sounding the alarm about the full weight of this onerous bill, which could literally mean the banning of certain religious books. If we don’t stop this, what’s coming next?
On April 17, David French noted that this bill:
“…would actually – among other things – ban the sale of books expressing orthodox Christian beliefs about sexual morality.
“Yes, ban the sale of books.
“Assembly Bill 2943 would make it an ‘unlawful business practice’ to engage in ‘a transaction intended to result or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer’ that advertise, offer to engage in, or do engage in ‘sexual orientation change efforts with an individual.'”
In other words, it would be illegal for a bookstore to sell my book, Can You Be Gay and Christian? And that would apply all the more if the book was sold to someone with unwanted same-sex attraction. Yes, it would be illegal. Against the law. Punishable by the law.
With no hyperbole (really, with some understatement), French wrote: “This is extraordinarily radical.”
You say, “But no one in their right mind would consider voting for such a bill. That’s totally insane.”
Well, think again.
An April 19 headline on the California Policy Council website announced, “Assembly votes to violate the 1st Amendment.”
Yes, “AB 2943 bans books, conferences, counseling advocating Muslim, Jewish, and Christian views on gender and sexual orientation.”
As the story explains, “The California Assembly approved a bill today 50-18 that tells churches and other[s] with traditional beliefs about gender and sexual orientation that advocating for their views could get them sued. AB 2943, declares ‘advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual’ is illegal under state’s consumer fraud law.”
And note carefully the vote in the Assembly: 50 to 18 in favor of the bill. Talk about insane!
As many have made clear in the weeks leading up to this vote, the bill is wide-ranging in its scope and intention, which is why I dubbed it the “Must Stay Gay Bill.” (It could also rightly be called the “Must Stay Gender Confused” bill, but that is not as pithy as description. Either way, the bill is a nightmare.)
To be totally candid, part of me wants to say to California and the nation, “Go ahead. Pass your radical bills. Outlaw our most fundamental freedoms. Consign struggling people to their struggles. Muzzle our religious rights. Go ahead and do your thing, and we’ll watch the whole country crumble.”
Perhaps then the church (and other people of conscience) will wake up. Perhaps then they’ll understand why we’ve been warning for years that those who came out of the closet want to put us in the closet. Perhaps then they’ll see the utter intolerance of the radical left.
But at what cost? At what price to our kids and grandkids? At what expense to the very fabric of our country? Some things leave irreparable damage in their wake.
So, while one part of me says, “Go ahead and ignore our warnings,” another part of me says, “Don’t let it come to that! It’s not too late to stand and act. It’s not too late to debunk the myth that homosexuality is innate and immutable. It’s not too late to expose the lies that there is no such thing as ex-gay (or ex-trans). It’s not too late to get the truth out to the world.”
Yes, it’s not too late – but it is getting later by the second. The window is closing rapidly.
Of course, I already hear the mockers who say, “You’re a nutcase! You’re a religious fanatic! No one is going to burn your silly books!”
I remind these mockers of four things.
First, these same mockers once said to me, “No one wants to put you in the closet.” A few years later, they changed their mantra to, “Bigots like you belong in the closet!”
Second, these same mockers rejoiced when Kim Davis was put in jail, saying she got what she deserved.
Third, these same mockers have likened Christian conservatives to ISIS and the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and the Nazis, holding signs saying that we should be thrown to the lions.
Fourth, and most tellingly, these same mockers think this new California bill is a great thing.
California and the nation, it’s time to wake up! You ignore this bill at your own peril.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
america, it is time to put liberalism on the ash heap of history.
before it does us in as a nation.
And time for that big one to WIPE CA Off the face of the planet!!!
If they have anything in the law that even hints at their ability to outlaw Christianity they will try. Despite their solemn promises otherwise and “nobody is that stupid” assurances, this is CA we’re talking about. They will go as far as they can with this nonsense, up to the point where they officially start the new Civil War. Then they will all be blaming each other and saying things like “we never intended it to go that far…”
I wouldn’t be surprised if they had a new Coliseum built and were feeding Christians to the lions within 5 years.
What has the Left said in the last 20 years to make us think they want anything less than that? Look at the venom in DC for when an appointee is a Bible-believing Christian. They’re rabid and unhinged.
Of course they are. The Bible says that those who reject God and His word will be under a strong delusion; and that definitely describes those who believe like the left does.
Does this mean an end to brainwashing kids into thinking homosexuality is normal?
If you read the links to the other articles ONN had, it is the OPPOSITE. FULLY supportive of gender reassignment therapy, but HEAVEN FORBID anyone think of getting their son or daughter any sort of therapy to STAY straight.. Such as if your 9 yr old daughter got raped by her uncle, and as such by the time she hit puberty she STILL had such a fear over being with men, she became lesbian, but was asking mom/dad to get her help, that would be a NO-no by this bill…
Just another example of communist liberal fascism.
AND of the outright braindeadness coming from CA..
What is one of the greatest lies ever told? It was the homosexual lobby that insisted that ‘If gay marriage becomes legal it will NOT affect anyone but the couple wishing to get married.’ What a crock. It has affected people providing services, it has affected people who believe in traditional marriage being classified as bigots and vilified, it has resulted in laws such as these (and a number in Canada) that have made it a crime to hold Christian views on marriage and sexuality. This is a dangerous path we are going down and the young people are the ones who will be the most hurt.
And every time we brought up the “BUT this won’t end hear” we were lambasted by the left as worry warts..
WELL GUESS WE HAD REASON TO worry!!!!
praireliving; MIND IF SCREENSHOT YOUR COMMENT TO USE ON TWITTER? it’s exactly what i’ve been saying yet, not quite as well as you stated.
What happened to freedom? Freedom includes the freedom to disagree. I disagree with “same sex marriage.” It is an oxymoron. The definition of marriage has been established for centuries. It is an attempt to “normalize” something by “denormalizing” something else. “Same sex marriage” does not exist. It cannot exist. Marriage is already defined.
Notwithstanding the ignorance of California politicians, the US Constitution is still in effect. Thus, the First Amendment protects religious books and practices. Also, the Second Amendment prohibits the “gun control” these loony leftists keep trying to enact.
Pot is still a dangerous illegal drug. Sex outside of marriage is still immoral. Cause and effect still supersedes baseless theories. Deficit spending still leads to bankruptcy. And, to quote the great philosopher Forrest Gump, “stupid is as stupid does.”
i warned about this fascist type of stuff may happen BEFORE the 2015 supreme court pushed this abomination on us & i was called a fear-mongering homophobe! yea, seems i and loads of others were right. i’ll wait for that apology now.