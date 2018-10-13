The #MeToo Mob and Our Judicial System

Those in the #MeToo mob and their radical supporters on the left insist we must believe all women who make sexual assault allegations against men, regardless of the facts involved or the evidence. If that’s the new normal, congratulate a liberal, as they’ve just destroyed the entire U.S. judicial system — a legal system founded on the premise that we’re all equal under the law.

What Democrats are doing by backing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers with “believe women” slogans despite the lack of any corroborating evidence supporting allegations of sexual assault decades ago is giving one gender — women — greater legal protection than men. That’s illegal. It’s also discriminatory, no different from giving white citizens greater protection in the system than blacks or straight Americans more protection than LGBT citizens. What those in the #MeToo mob are doing — with help from Democratic lawmakers and partisan cheerleaders in media — is denying men the presumption of innocence and due process.

What we’re seeing unfold in American culture today is the left engaging in unmistakable gender bias — a bias that says female accusers of sexual malfeasance are more credible than men — all while the left patently ignores the reality that women sometimes lie or distort the truth. Take the infamous “Jackie” from the University of Virginia, who falsely claimed she was gang-raped by members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Her fake rape allegations were later discredited, and Rolling Stone, the magazine that recklessly published her false allegations without corroborating them, was rightfully sued for millions.

Then there’s the 2006 Duke lacrosse rape case, which turned out to be a lie and was thrown out of court. And just this past August, Nikki Yovino, a 19-year-old Long Island woman, was sentenced to a year in prison for making bogus rape allegations against two football players at Sacred Heart University. Yovino admitted she had made up the story about being forced to have sex in a bathroom at a booze-filled party. But that’s not all. In Bay City, Michigan, Mary Zolkowski, 21, was also sentenced to prison recently for fabricating a college rape incident.

You Might Like







And who could forget disgraced Tawana Brawley, who, in the late ’80s, made up a wild tale about being kidnapped and raped by four white men? These make up just a small fraction of fake rape allegations the #MeToo movement, which has now degenerated into mob rule, wants the public to erase from memory because they go against its narrative that women must be believed regardless of the facts.

All of which demonstrates there’s never been a more dangerous time in America to be a man.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,” President Donald Trump told reporters this week. How right he is.

In the case of Judge Kavanaugh, a nominee for the Supreme Court, we’ve seen a man’s reputation sullied, his career possibly destroyed and his family threatened based on unfounded allegations of misconduct when he was in high school. If destroying a man’s life based on unsubstantiated claims is the new modus operandi in Democrats’ bag of dirty tricks, American men are in jeopardy, and so is our entire judicial system — a system in which Lady Justice’s scales are no longer balanced but are tilted to favor one gender instead of the evidence.

Not a scenario any fair-minded American should accept.

Adriana Cohen is a syndicated columnist with the Boston Herald. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)