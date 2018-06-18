The Left’s Kathy Griffin unleashes profanity-laced tirade at Melania Trump

Kathy Griffin, filth mouthed 'comedian' of the Left with 'head' of President Trump.

Liberal comedian Kathy Griffin, who famously posed with a fake severed head of President Trump, took a vicious new swing at the first lady over the immigration controversy on Sunday.

The first lady had weighed in earlier in the day. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families & hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs w/heart,” her office told Fox News.

Griffin then tweeted: “F— you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like







—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.2/10 (5 votes cast)