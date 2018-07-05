The Demagoguery of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Now that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has rocketed into the national spotlight as result of her stunning primary victory over incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District, what’s the message for national politics?
How did this young woman, who has never held or run for political office, beat a 10-term incumbent by 15 points, whose funds were, by some estimates, 15 times greater than hers?
Even more so when she is a declared socialist, wants government health care for all, tuition-free colleges, is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ agenda, and an aggressive critic of Israel.
According to Ocasio-Cortez, “There are a lot of districts in this country that are like New York 14, that have changed a lot in the last 20 years, but their representation has not.”
But this district is very unique and not at all representative of most congressional districts around the country.
According to the Census Bureau, it breaks down demographically as 22 percent white, 50 percent Hispanic, 9 percent black and 16 percent Asian.
In addition, 45.8 percent in this district are foreign-born and 67.8 percent report that they speak a language other than English at home.
To connect the dots, Ocasio-Cortez is telling us and wants us to believe that a district that is so-called majority minority, with almost half of the population foreign-born and the majority of whom don’t speak English at home, should have a socialist representing them in Congress.
The problem with Joe Crowley, according to Ocasio-Cortez, was that although he is a liberal, he’s not far enough left. He’s not a socialist, and therefore out of touch with the Hispanics, blacks and Asians in this district.
Sorry, it’s not my idea of good representation to tell constituents that their lives will be improved if the United States becomes more like the failed, problematic places that many of them, and their forebears, left to come here.
Consider Puerto Rico, where Ocasio-Cortez traces her roots, which is an economic basket case, as result of the same kind of big government ideas that Ocasio-Cortez is telling the constituents of New York 14 they need for a better life.
According to recent congressional testimony of Desmond Lachman of the America Enterprise Institute, “Over the past decade, the Puerto Rican economy has shrunk 10 percent while more than 10 percent of its population has migrated to the mainland. At the same time its unemployment rate remains over 12 percent and barely 40 percent of the its population participates in the labor market.
“Puerto Rico’s public finances have become seriously compromised in large measure due to years of economic mismanagement. This has led to a large public deficit, an excessive public debt to GNP ratio, and a very large amount of unfunded pension liabilities.”
While Ocasio-Cortez has gained voters by promising everyone a free lunch paid for by the U.S. government, the Congressional Budget Office is issuing warnings of the same problems in our nation — huge deficits and crushing national debt — that has crippled Puerto Rico.
Although New York 14 is very different from the average American congressional district, the demographic changes of our nation are headed in that direction.
Per the Census Bureau, over 50 percent of Americans today age 5 and below are not white.
We need to be running candidates in every district around America who understand and are committed to the principles of freedom and limited government that created the great nation to which so many want to come.
This is what our minorities and youth need to be hearing.
Unfortunately, too often they are being abandoned to the distortions of left-wing demagogues like Ocasio-Cortez.
We need candidates that are as clear and passionate about the truth of freedom as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is about the lies of socialism.
Star Parker is an author and president of CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education. Contact her at www.urbancure.org. To find out more about Star Parker and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
The demographic numbers do NOT bode well for the future of this country as a free Republic! I’ve been saying for a while now, the growing political mobilization of the Snowflakes and Millennials is ALSO a threat to the USA as a free Republic. The leftist-controlled schools are graduating MILLIONS of young people every year–all BRAINWASHED to be GOOD little Communist sheep who think Socialism/Communism is WAY more “fair” to everybody than evil old capitalism!
With this gathering storm of deluded young voters, there will be no need for the damned Communists to STEAL our liberties–these newly-minted voters will VOTE THEM AWAY, and there won’t be a DAMNED THING those of us with better sense can do about it, because we are RAPIDLY becoming a Balkanized MINORITY in our OWN country.
Thanks to the MAJOR inroads Obama made toward COMMUNIZING and GLOBALIZING this country, I fear it would only take ONE MORE Leftist Loon getting into the Presidency–coupled with a FEW more Leftist LOONS being elected to Congress, to put an END to this Republic by “fundamentally transforming” it into a Third World Communist HELLHOLE–which is ALWAYS how their grand and lofty ideas and promises of “freedom, equality and free EVERYTHING for EVERYBODY” ALWAYS end up.
You have ONLY to read the sorry, bloodstained history of Communism in the 20th Century to see that my post, above, is true. Unfortunately, THAT history is being carefully HIDDEN from the ill-educated, INDOCTRINATED youth of today–and replaced with a GLOWING picture of the GLORIES of Socialism.
What we need are some Hollywood celebrities with the courage to produce movies based on the novels of Ayn Rand and Alexandr Solzhenitsyn! These young Socialists don’t watch news–CERTAINLY not Conservative news, but they DO go to movies–and ESPECIALLY flock to the ones about various futuristic dystopias, i.e. “Hunger Games,” “Maze Runner,” “Allegiant,” etc. I’m guessing some movies about these REAL dystopoias might get their attention. Isn’t it worth a try? Bottom line? We had better (a) wrest control of our educational system out of the hands of the Leftist LOONS who now control it and (b) find a way to actually EDUCATE these deluded and indoctrinated young people regarding the TRUTH about the Socialist BILL OF GOODS they are being sold by the Leftist Loons. Using the power of the “silver screen” to convey that message might be a viable option!
AND THIS IS why we need to stop allowing hispanics to invade us illegally. BECAUSE THEY DO change the demographics in voting districts, which DO MATTER in elections.. EVEN THOUGH THEY SHOULDN’T be voting by law, we ALL KNOW many of these illegal invaders DO vote, all thanks to the commucrats in office allowing them to.
Yep, I have a son and two grandson’s that have graduated from those schools. The rest of the family still have their brains, thank the Lord
In other words – it’s a dump.
More like its a conquored part of the US in the hands of the reconquista bunch..
“But this district is very unique and not at all representative of most congressional districts around the country.” Star, nice article. However, the word unique means “One and only one of its kind.” You are not supposed to use an adverb of degree with the word unique. Something is “unique” period. Not kind of unique or very unique etc.
This is just constructive criticism. Your article is great and I agree that Cotez’s district is unique and nothing like many other diversified districts in the USA.
New Yorkers, beware. This flash in the pan upstart is promising voters the moon and the stars. But who will foot the bill? Bad enough you’re stuck with DeBlasio; now you could have her and all you will do is pay through the nose. She didn’t defeat a worthwhile opponent so there was hardly any competition. Look forward to her defeat in November.
“If Barry had a daughter, she would look like this.” Oh, oops! He already has daughters, right? Am I right? Okay… let’s go this way~~ “If Bernie had a daughter, she would look like this.” Either way this little girl’s demagoguery is the result of the same c r a p that Barry and Bernie are preaching.
Initially i thought she might BE related to Bernie..