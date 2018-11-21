Loading posts...
Teen accused of killing store clerk in custody on immigration hold

HOUSTON – One of the men accused of killing a store clerk Nov. 10 has been taken into custody on an immigration hold and charged with murder.

According to police, Jose Bonilla-Ortiz, 18, of Honduras, was arrested Saturday, a week after the shooting at the Metro Food Mart near Witte Road left Faruk Bhuiya, 48, dead.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement regarding the case:

“On Nov 18, 2018, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Jose Luis Bonilla-Ortiz, 18, a citizen of Honduras, following his arrest for allegedly committing willful homicide.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Channel 2 Houston.

  2. If this was in Ca, the locals wouldn’t honor the detainer request.. At least in Texas there’s hope they WILL, and he’ll get deported.

  3. Show their faces. Freeze on their faces. We need to ID these rats. Why do you insist on flashing the criminals and focusing on everything else?

