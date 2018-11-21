Teen accused of killing store clerk in custody on immigration hold

HOUSTON – One of the men accused of killing a store clerk Nov. 10 has been taken into custody on an immigration hold and charged with murder.

According to police, Jose Bonilla-Ortiz, 18, of Honduras, was arrested Saturday, a week after the shooting at the Metro Food Mart near Witte Road left Faruk Bhuiya, 48, dead.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement regarding the case:

“On Nov 18, 2018, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Jose Luis Bonilla-Ortiz, 18, a citizen of Honduras, following his arrest for allegedly committing willful homicide.”

