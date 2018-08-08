Now reading: Sissy Boy! Prev Next Cartoons Sissy Boy! A. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am August 8, 20183 comments VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)Sissy Boy!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings Share on: 11 Shares 10 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion If you notice, his arrows do not hit their mark, just like his reporting, it is never accurate. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast) Log in to Reply Mr. Acosta is self-centered and an egotist. From the beginning, his goal has been to craft a “narrative;” casting himself as some kind of warrior of the “resistance,” “speaking truth to power.” Consequently, all of his obnoxious & boorish behavior is “justified,” because he sees himself as being on a “mission of righteousness,” part of the movement to bring down Trump. In reality, I would have disinvited the jerk from WH briefings and pulled his press pass from all future presidential events. I would have also told CNN to assign a new representative…or face being locked out. As CNN seems to make up their own stories…they may not feel they need access to the WH Press corps. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast) Log in to Reply Acosta’s plan seems to be to continue to distract with himself as a victim for any reason, in order to keep peoples eyes on him and away from the President VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 2017 views6:30 am August 3, 2018 Cartoons Mueller’s Favorite Hat6:30 am August 3, 20187 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am August 3, 2018 Continue reading 10 Shares 9 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 4206 views6:30 am July 24, 2018 Cartoons New Slogan Overreach!6:30 am July 24, 20186 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am July 24, 2018 Continue reading 24 Shares 20 Share on facebook 4 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 2657 views6:30 am July 16, 2018 Cartoons Shut up, Maxine!6:30 am July 16, 20185 commentsA. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection 6:30 am July 16, 2018 Continue reading 19 Shares 18 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Join the discussion
If you notice, his arrows do not hit their mark, just like his reporting, it is never accurate.
Mr. Acosta is self-centered and an egotist. From the beginning, his goal has been to craft a “narrative;” casting himself as some kind of warrior of the “resistance,” “speaking truth to power.” Consequently, all of his obnoxious & boorish behavior is “justified,” because he sees himself as being on a “mission of righteousness,” part of the movement to bring down Trump.
In reality, I would have disinvited the jerk from WH briefings and pulled his press pass from all future presidential events. I would have also told CNN to assign a new representative…or face being locked out. As CNN seems to make up their own stories…they may not feel they need access to the WH Press corps.
Acosta’s plan seems to be to continue to distract with himself as a victim for any reason, in order to keep peoples eyes on him and away from the President