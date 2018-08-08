Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Sissy Boy!
Now reading: Sissy Boy!
Sissy Boy!

Sissy Boy!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Sissy Boy!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  2. Mr. Acosta is self-centered and an egotist. From the beginning, his goal has been to craft a “narrative;” casting himself as some kind of warrior of the “resistance,” “speaking truth to power.” Consequently, all of his obnoxious & boorish behavior is “justified,” because he sees himself as being on a “mission of righteousness,” part of the movement to bring down Trump.

    In reality, I would have disinvited the jerk from WH briefings and pulled his press pass from all future presidential events. I would have also told CNN to assign a new representative…or face being locked out. As CNN seems to make up their own stories…they may not feel they need access to the WH Press corps.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

  3. Acosta’s plan seems to be to continue to distract with himself as a victim for any reason, in order to keep peoples eyes on him and away from the President

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts