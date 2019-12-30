Send her back!

I really hope this cartoon is accurate. The Dem voters are long overdue for their Tea Party Moment. They need to come to the shocking realization that their worthless politicians have no intention of governing or performing the Will of the People.
The GOP voters came to this realization back around 2008, but it really began back in 2005 when Bush43 tried to appoint Harriet Miers to the Supreme Court, with the only apparent qualifications being that she was female and baked really good cookies for her Sunday school class at church. This kicked off the “conservative backlash”, which morphed into the Conservative-Republican Split, which then became the Tea Party.
Since then we’ve been identifying and primarying RINO’s all over the place. They need to go.
Dems need to launch practically all their politicians. I’m hoping they really get buyers’ remorse and take immediate action.
Well maybe you can donate the damaged hateful Piglosi to the illegal Democrat Party’s kangaroo court circus foundation.