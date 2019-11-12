Schiff Show!

A hammer and sickle should be the democrat party’s icon–it would be much more accurate.
The Shifty Shiff show ! Starring Shifty Pinochio Shift with his insane clown posse ,and a whole host of wild young jackasses fresh off the island . Guest stars like Howdy Dudo do ,Kermit DuFrog and the lovely and gracious Miss Pshwiggy ,will grace the witness box . Lies, lies and great big lies will be sworn to. Truth will Not be tolerated !! OK! Pinochio was made as a puppet with strings . Where are Shifty’s strings ? I guarantee he has strings ,so we should ask who is the puppet master ? Soros, Bloomerburg ,some previously unknown oligarch ?? Just asking.
A Kangaroo riding a Jackass should be the Democrat Party’s ICON.