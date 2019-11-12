Home » Cartoons

Schiff Show!

GOPUSA StaffGary Varvel Posted On 6:30 am November 12, 2019
Adam Schiff needs to be sworn in.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:19 am November 12, 2019 at 8:19 am

A Kangaroo riding a Jackass should be the Democrat Party’s ICON.

    captjellico
    9:14 am November 12, 2019 at 9:14 am

    A hammer and sickle should be the democrat party’s icon–it would be much more accurate.

wallygator1
10:30 am November 12, 2019 at 10:30 am

The Shifty Shiff show ! Starring Shifty Pinochio Shift with his insane clown posse ,and a whole host of wild young jackasses fresh off the island . Guest stars like Howdy Dudo do ,Kermit DuFrog and the lovely and gracious Miss Pshwiggy ,will grace the witness box . Lies, lies and great big lies will be sworn to. Truth will Not be tolerated !! OK! Pinochio was made as a puppet with strings . Where are Shifty’s strings ? I guarantee he has strings ,so we should ask who is the puppet master ? Soros, Bloomerburg ,some previously unknown oligarch ?? Just asking.

