Said the GOP Establishment

March 9, 2017 at 6:30 am 5 Cartoons
  1. heretic March 9, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Attempting to fix Obamacare is an act of futility…like putting a fresh coat of paint on a rotting hull.

    • drillbeast March 9, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Or a burning house.

  2. tws500 March 9, 2017 at 9:43 am

    With the more than 2,000 pages of obfuscation-tax-chicanery-income-redistribution-credits-and-welfare-handouts that are part of the original-have-to-pass-it-to-find-out-what’s-in-it mess, it’s no wonder that it will take several pieces of legislation to resolve the health-care-and-insurance nightmare. It’ll take time but they’ll do it.

    • ndiliegr March 9, 2017 at 10:24 am

      I think that you have a little too much faith in our congressional leadership, but I hope you are correct…

  3. Scruffy-USN-Retired
    Scruffy-USN-Retired March 9, 2017 at 10:22 am

    The cartoon appears that Obamacare is fixing itself.

