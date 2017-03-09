Said the GOP Establishment, 10.0 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Attempting to fix Obamacare is an act of futility…like putting a fresh coat of paint on a rotting hull.
Or a burning house.
With the more than 2,000 pages of obfuscation-tax-chicanery-income-redistribution-credits-and-welfare-handouts that are part of the original-have-to-pass-it-to-find-out-what’s-in-it mess, it’s no wonder that it will take several pieces of legislation to resolve the health-care-and-insurance nightmare. It’ll take time but they’ll do it.
I think that you have a little too much faith in our congressional leadership, but I hope you are correct…
The cartoon appears that Obamacare is fixing itself.
