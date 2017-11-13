Roger Goodell ‘wants $50million a year and a private jet for LIFE to stay on as head of the NFL’

Roger Goodell has demanded $50million per year and a private jet for life in order to stay on as NFL chairman, it has been reported.

Goodell made the demands in a written counterproposal to the six-man NFL Compensation Committee which is due to debate his pay package on Monday, sources told ESPN.

Earlier this year all 32 NFL team owners voted to renew Goodell’s contract, which runs until 2019, and nominated the committee to negotiate on their behalf.

But amid plummeting viewer numbers and anger over anthem protests, some owners are now fighting to take matters back into their own hands.

Read more at the Daily Mail

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)