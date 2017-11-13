Roger Goodell ‘wants $50million a year and a private jet for LIFE to stay on as head of the NFL’

Loading posts...
Roger Goodell has demanded $50million per year and a private jet for life in order to stay on as NFL chairman, it has been reported.

Goodell made the demands in a written counterproposal to the six-man NFL Compensation Committee which is due to debate his pay package on Monday, sources told ESPN.

Earlier this year all 32 NFL team owners voted to renew Goodell’s contract, which runs until 2019, and nominated the committee to negotiate on their behalf.

But amid plummeting viewer numbers and anger over anthem protests, some owners are now fighting to take matters back into their own hands.

  1. that kinda money for a product dying on the vine as we speak.
    roger is a candy a$$ who lets players run a perfect american sport like football
    straight into hell.pete rosselle is spinning over what the nfl has become.

    watched a little cfl yesterday was suprised at the physical hitting and blocking it really was entertaining.

  2. Jumping into Daniel 5, imagine that instead of suggesting that the king consult Daniel, one of the Chaldaeans had pretended to read and interpret the wall-writing (due to the reward the king had announced). To this football-ignoramus, Goodell looks like a combo of Belshazzar and that hypothetical Chaldaean…

  9. Condelezza Rice , hum I bet she would take the job for 25,000,000.
    Also she is a Patriot .
    I would turn the TV back on Sunday.
    Never watching NFL and just put my
    Keurig Coffee Maker in the dumpster.
    Did anyone notice JJ WATTS raised 37 million for Hurricane relief and GQ Magazine makes Kapernick Man if the Year.
    How sick is that ??
    If you think that is great you are a sick sob. Oops that got Donald in trouble. Who cares he was correct.

    • GQ Magazine makes Kapernick Man if the Year, the man who wears commie t-shirts and cops are pigs socks, that is especially sick even for the ‘progressive’ left, I hate people like that. Goodell sends Football to the crapper and he ‘demands’ 50 $mil for it, No more NFL for me ever.

  12. He needs to get real. Why would you pay an over inflated egotist like him any more. Give him a choice between taking a pay cut or leaving the position. Remember he in NOT entitled!!!!

