Rand Paul sides with Trump on Russia, says critics ‘motivated’ by dislike of president

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday expressed his approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of Russia despite the tsunami of criticism the president faced after his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It’s gotten so ridiculous that someone has to stand up and say we should try to engage even our adversaries and open up our lines of communication,” Paul told Politico after the controversial press conference.
“We’re going to talk to the president about some small steps in order to try to thaw the relations between our countries,” the senator added, noting that he’s set to travel to Russia early next month to continue the dialogue that Trump started.
“Republicans that are making the criticism are either the pro-war Republicans like (Sen. John) McCain and (Sen. Lindsey) Graham or the anti-Trump ones like (Sen. Ben) Sasse,” he told Politico “They are motivated by their persistent and consistent dislike of the president.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Trump did misspeak, however the idiot RINOS along with the DemoRATS hyperbolized and went in their frenzy modes. These same idiots like McCain, Sasse and Lindsey Graham said nothing when Obama bowed down to the Cubans and the Russians. Hypocrites!!!!!
I would have done the same thing. Are we really in trust to the FBI, and intelligence. Bush was given the wrong information and look what happened. Besides. Not only russia , but china, india, siria, and all the rest of thugs wanted to infiltrate our country.
RINO= “Trump derangement syndrome.” All politically motivated. To the hell with our country. Democrats want to make TRUMP look really bad. That’s all they have left to win next time.
VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>
And when day after day, we get more and more proof of how corrupt the FBI is, why SHOULD we trust a damn thing they say!
Anyone who dislikes Trump or any Republican will disagree on anything Trump trys to accomplish. These liberals should go back into the toilet in which they were conceived.
Let’s play who do you trust, shall we? Is it Comey, Clapper, Peter Strzok, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Jeff Flake, McCain, CNN or Putin? Maybe it’s Nancy Pelosi. Or maybe you trust the FBI or the CIA.
For me the answer is none of the above. I know Putin is KGB. I know he’s an enemy of America. And I know that all the others I listed are also enemies of my country. I don’t believe any one of them more than I believe any other one of them. They are ALL out to take down America in any way they can.
Comey – no
Clapper – hell no
Strozk – not as far as i could throw him
Maxine watters – does anyone trust her
Schumer – see clapper
Flake – i wouldn’t trust him in a month of sundays
Mccain – hell will freeze over before i trust this traitor
CNN – nope
Putin – nope…
CIA/FBI – Hell no
Trump is a negotiator. If he had done what Schumer said to do, what do you think would have happened? This is the first time these two leaders truly sat down together.
Regarding the indicting of 12 Russians, Trump was given that paperwork on Friday, per Rosenstein. I think it’s a Great Idea, to send Mueller to Russia, to interview the 12. A joint investigation with the Russians? Even better.
And where is the investigation into DNC servers being run by foreign nationals? No outrage from Schumer and cohorts.
Hell, that indian IT guy, is being let off easily from all his infiltration of their servers..
These knuckleheads screeching about the President’s statement are forgetting a few things. First, an open public rebuke would just harden Putin’s resolve and provoke increased levels of meddling in US affairs. Second, by taking the tone he did, he opens things up in regards to cooperation against ISIS, loosening support of Assad, and improving US trade with Russia. Third, they are forgetting the old adage to “keep your friends close and your enemies closer”.
As for McCain calling is disgraceful, well he is the king of disgraceful. His only redeeming act has been serving in the Navy. He’s voted and acted contrary to the Constitution and the best interests of the country since then. The rest fall under the category of those that if President Trump tweeted in favor of continued breathing would reflexively try to quit breathing.
JUST where was the outrage when Ted Kennedy had his Russiagate???? Ted Kennedy made secret overtures to Russia to prevent Ronald Reagan’s Re-Election…
When they came to light years later, Kennedy’s secret contacts with the Russians through their KGB spy agency didn’t cause nearly the tizzy that Russia’s alleged interference with this year’s election has for President Donald Trump among liberal activists and reporters. Kennedy was “terribly misguided” and “a fool” for seeing Reagan as a greater threat than either the leader of Russia or the head of its brutal secret police and intelligence agency. The presidential hopeful’s secret correspondence with the Soviet spy service was first by the London Times in an article headlined “Teddy, the KGB and the Top Secret File. KGB head Viktor Chebrikov explained that Kennedy was eager to “counter the militaristic policies” of Reagan, who defeated Carter as the Republican nominee.
Kennedy suggested he could work with the American news media to help organize favorable American press coverage for Andropov and other Soviet officials.
Kennedy iirc was a Commucrat, so of course the media wouldn’t be outraged..
All this criticism of president Trump is strikingly similar to the run up polling, pun dent speak, and Hollywood elite saying Trump would never get the nomination much less win the presidency. These people are so blinded by an unwarranted hatred of president Trump that they cannot see or think clearly. The moral, not a good idea to put any stock in what the espouse.
I am quite confidant that Mr Putin supplied president Trump with ammunition to put the critics to silence. The truth will be revealed and many will be exposed for the evil they perpetrate. Justice and truth will prevail.
It’s funny how the Dems have to be the most hypocritical beings on earth. When Joe McCarthy tried to root out the commies the Dems ran him out of DC and destroyed him. Today we still have the phrase “McCarthyism” which is synonymous with a campaign or practice that endorses the use of unfair allegations and investigations. Sounds very familiar what the Dems and their media cohorts are trying to do to President Trump…its the height of hyptoscracy.
AND imo, the height of treason! Or Sedition at least.
We also didn’t hear much when the CPUSA twice endorsed President Obama.