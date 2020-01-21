Home » News

Ocasio-Cortez: Lack of ‘police in riot gear’ at gun rally ‘racist’; Democrat Party ‘center or center-conservative’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am January 21, 2020
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

There were no arrests or confrontations with heavily armed police at Monday’s gun-rights rally in Richmond.

This caused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to wonder aloud why that was … and blame racism.

The New York Democrat and avowed socialist said in an interview for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday that was posted on social media that the United States was founded on, among other things, “racism and the protection of capital over human beings.”

@AOC contrasts today’s gun rights march in Richmond with protests against Eric Garner’s killing: “Why were there almost no police officers” despite protesters “flying confederate flags and [carrying] semiautamtic weapons”? pic.twitter.com/JRL9B76EQW
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

She claimed that the policing at Black Lives Matter and similar racial protests as the image that has stuck with her about “this gun rights protest that’s happening in Richmond.”

“When we go out and march for the dignity and the recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight,” she claimed.

“And here are all of these people flying Confederate flags with semiautomatic weapons and there’s almost no police officers at that protest,” she continued.

There was at least one Confederate flag photographed at Monday’s rally of about 20,000 people in Richmond.

She then concluded that “who or what are our institutions protecting from who? And that image conveys it all, conveys it all.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, derided her party as insufficiently left-wing and too beholden to capitalism.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” the freshman congresswoman said to audience applause. “The Democratic Party is a center or a center-conservative party.”

Be sure to click on the video clips.

As evidence, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez cited the fact that not only doesn’t the U.S. have socialized medicine but that Congress — presumably including the Democratic-led House — won’t vote on it.

“We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all – not even a floor voted that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party,” she said, while adding that “there are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

She blamed that blockage on what she called “true believers” in capitalism.

“There are a lot of true believers, [who think] that we can capitalism our way out of poverty in the Democratic Party. If anything, it’s probably the majority,” she said.

darby
darby
1:07 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:07 pm

Interesting that she would complain about capitalism and link it to “modern day slave wages.” She must realize that under communism, the state owns the people’s labor and decides how dispose of the laborers. The gulags were full of modern day slaves used and disposed of for the good of the people and furthering social equality. If she doesn’t know this, then she should be to stupid to serve in congress. If she does, then we know WHY she wants our guns.

    henrytx
    henrytx
    1:13 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    #1) She is stupid
    #2) She has no idea what socialism actually is
    #3) She is stupid
    #4) Send her to Iran

junglecogs
junglecogs
1:36 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:36 pm

That young woman is so knowledgeable and well informed it just sends chills down one’s spine… chills of utter fear.

graybuffalo
graybuffalo
1:36 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:36 pm

Boston University should have their accreditation pulled for allowing this moron to graduate with a degree in economics. “If socialists understood economics, they wouldn’t be socialists”…………..Friedrich Von Hayek, Nobel Prize in Economics.

    Rich Knoch
    Rich Knoch
    3:02 pm January 21, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    She also “majored” in International Relation . . . another subject she knows nothing about as demonstrated every single day she open her mouth

    The reason there was no problem in Virginia Rally was because the Demented-Dem-Shock-Troops, Antifa, were not there.

    Everywhere Antifa goes there is a major problem . . . America needs a daily limit and season limit on these “dressed in black Parasites”.

poop
poop
1:45 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:45 pm

Racist!! Imagine that, people with guns actually don’t cause riots and act like fools. But give an Antifa ****** a bat and an audience with no weapons and watch the blood splatter. Has to be racism… just has to be.

Pete Faz
Pete Faz
1:49 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

This stupidity of this woman grows with each passing day

laserk
laserk
1:55 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

AOC keeps proving that she is not a moron. She is a moroff.

Werewolf481
Werewolf481
1:59 pm January 21, 2020 at 1:59 pm

Compare the conditions of people in socialist Venezuela to the people in capitalist United States and decide where you would rather live. If AOC thinks socialism is so great she should pack up her things and move to Venezuela. Just leave her dog here, it would wind up on someone’s dinner plate.

speedle
speedle
2:01 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm

This bug eyed dummy can’t seem to differentiate between low lifes threatening to riot and law abiding citizens in an organized civil protest. It doesn’t surprise me in the least however. What surprises me is that the educational and common sense level of New York city has reached a low enough point to send something like this to represent them in Washington D.C.

Gene Stone
Gene Stone
2:02 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:02 pm

This woman is undoutely along with some others is the dumbest person in congress

sam236
sam236
2:05 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:05 pm

We can only hope the voters of AOC’s district come to their senses and send her packing in November.

overlord
overlord
2:17 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:17 pm

Don’t we agree? This is the Governor’s fault. He’s racist and must go. Mr. Blackface.

capt_jsea
capt_jsea
2:19 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:19 pm

‘ . . . She claimed that the policing at Black Lives Matter and similar racial protests as the image that has stuck with her about “this gun rights protest that’s happening in Richmond.”

“When we go out and march for the dignity and the recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight,” she claimed.’

To paraphrase Jane Curtin from the old SNL days, Alexandria, “you ignorant s**t,” when BLM and AntiFa and so many other left-wing fascists go out to protest, there are usually beatings, burnings, destruction of property and piles of filth left in their wake. That’s why you see more police at those events. In contrast, at the 2nd Amendment rally, there was NO violence and when they left, the venue was as clean as it had been when they arrived. They could have done the whole thing without ANY police (or is that too much for your soccer-score-sized IQ to grasp?).

Yet, you complain about not having police attendance when confederate flags are being flown and semi-automatic rifles are being carried – do you REALLY not get the message yet? Confederate flags and semi-automatic rifles are not the problem in the U.S. — you and your fellow America-haters are.

    AzRep
    AzRep
    2:46 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Exactly, when the liberal left is not present in force there are no riots. And we all know the liberal left lives in fear of the conservative right, especially when the conservative right comes out in force to protect their constitutional rights.

fredk
fredk
2:23 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:23 pm

There was no need for any police at the rally. The grounds, and people were protected by sane gun owners who were armed.

Alexandria “Ole’ Horseteeth” Occasional Cotex has once again blown an opportunity to quietly sit in the corner, and make people think she is smarter than she really is. Now everyone has been reminded just how stupid she is. She has reinforced her absolute inability to use common sense, and her total lack of knowledge about anything. She is the greatest election asset to the Republican party that has existed in a long time.

44magnum
44magnum
2:23 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:23 pm

In the words of a great philosopher~ “stupid is as stupid does”

jzandensky
jzandensky
2:24 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:24 pm

She could use an attitude adjusment.
The back of a no.2 scoop could be a very apt tool.

Elder John
Elder John
2:55 pm January 21, 2020 at 2:55 pm

So AOCommie wonders why there were no arrests or confrontations at the rally? Hmmm…
Maybe the sorts people who were at the rally didn’t need Chris Rock to teach us How Not To Get Your ()() Kicked By The Police by their parents before they started kindergarten?
Maybe because they were carrying those weapons in a safe manner?
Maybe because they weren’t starting fires, breaking windows, and overturning cars?Maybe because they weren’t threatening little old women who had a different opinion from them?
Maybe because the police respect people properly exercising their constitutionally protected rights to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances; i.e. the government’s plans to strip us of constitutionally protected right to bear arms? (Virginia Constitution Article I, Sections 12 and 13)
Maybe it is because all of the above reasons are the exact opposite of the riots that Allie White Girl from the Suburbs so greatly admires?
Naaaah, its gotta be racism.

capt_jsea
capt_jsea
3:05 pm January 21, 2020 at 3:05 pm

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …”

Airhead Of the Century, listen up. 1) If that rich guy sitting on the couch hadn’t put his money and time into building the factory and buying the machinery, those thousands wouldn’t have been paid ANYTHING. 2) The only ‘undocumented’ people are those who broke our laws and entered ILLEGALLY, i.e., ILLEGAL ALIENS. If they’re not happy with their wages, they can go back to their own country . . . oh, wait . . . they can’t make nearly those kinds of wages in their own country. I bet you’re the only one complaining about the wages they receive here.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
3:10 pm January 21, 2020 at 3:10 pm

She disappointed that there was no confrontation in the demonstration. Perhaps it was because it was not organized, led, and attended by left wing liberals and their agents in Antifa and other groups. Constitution conservatives try to inform and convince, liberals tend to attempt to impose their views in spite of the facts thereby creating confrontation.

